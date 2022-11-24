Homicide Investigation in Marshall County

- Advertisement -

MARSHALL COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning in Marysville, Kansas.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

The investigation indicated that at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, a 911 call was placed to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office from a male subject at 1070 Granite Rd., in Marysville. The man requested medical assistance for his wife. When deputies arrived at the home, they entered the house and found 57-year-old Jennifer Brown deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating further, Jennifer’s husband, Gerald L. Brown, 66, was arrested for first-degree murder. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail. Formal charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.