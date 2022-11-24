KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
BREAKINGRegional NewsKansas News

Homicide Investigation in Marshall County

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

MARSHALL COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred early Thursday morning in Marysville, Kansas.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene.

The investigation indicated that at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, a 911 call was placed to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office from a male subject at 1070 Granite Rd., in Marysville. The man requested medical assistance for his wife. When deputies arrived at the home, they entered the house and found 57-year-old Jennifer Brown deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating further, Jennifer’s husband, Gerald L. Brown, 66, was arrested for first-degree murder. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail. Formal charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/21/2022
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/21/2022

Derek Nester -
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular...

Kansas to Travel to Kansas State for Dillons Sunflower Showdown

Derek Nester -
Via Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will...

New Kansas crime-tracking system halfway completed, officials say

Derek Nester -
by Rachel Mipro, Kansas Reflector November 23, 2022 TOPEKA —...

Kansas health experts monitoring COVID-19, flu and RSV trifecta as holiday season arrives

Derek Nester -
by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector November 24, 2022 TOPEKA —...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.