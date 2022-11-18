KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket carrying the Orion spacecraft launches on the Artemis I flight test, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, from Launch Complex 39B at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA’s Artemis 1:47 a.m. EST mission is the first integrated flight test of the agency’s deep space exploration systems: the Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, and ground systems. SLS and Orion launched at 1:47 a.m. EST, from Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)
Regional NewsKansas News

Sen. Moran Congratulates NASA, Kansas Suppliers on Successful Artemis I Launch

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Moran: Sixteen suppliers across Kansas helped make Artemis I a success

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – lead Republican on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science (CJS) with jurisdiction over NASA – congratulated NASA and Kansas suppliers on the successful Artemis l launch.

“Congratulations to NASA and Kansas suppliers on a successful Artemis I launch from the Kennedy Space Center this week,” said Sen. Moran. “As the top appropriator for NASA, I have spent the last several years traveling to NASA equities and suppliers across Kansas and the nation who have spent years working to advance the Artemis Mission. To see the successful launch from the Kennedy Space Center was humbling knowing the dedication and talent that was years in the making to reach this accomplishment. Sixteen suppliers across Kansas helped make this mission a success, and many more will be involved in the years to come.”

“This week marked a new era for our nation’s space program,” continued Sen. Moran. “I look forward to continuing to support this important mission, and to see firsthand the benefits that will stem from this new exciting era of space exploration.”

In 2018 and 2019, Sen. Moran hosted then-NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine in Kansas. Earlier this summer, Sen. Moran hosted NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in Kansas.

Kansas Suppliers Connected to Artemis:

  • Fastenair Corp. – Wichita
  • MPM Inc. – Wichita
  • Pasternack Enterprises Inc. – Wichita
  • Wichita State University – Wichita
  • Wesco Aircraft Hardware Corp. – Wichita
  • Galaxy Technologies Inc. – Winfield
  • Firelake – Arrowhead NASA Services – Lawrence
  • US Bank National Association – Overland Park
  • YRC Inc. – Overland Park
  • NDT Supply Com Inc. – Lenexa
  • Mid-State Aerospace Inc. – Olathe
  • Smiths Interconnect Americas Inc. – Kansas City
  • Heartland Precision Fasteners Inc. – New Century
  • American Synthetic Rubber – Louisville
  • Aircraft and Commercial Enterprises – Derby
  • DJ Engineering Inc. – Augusta
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

