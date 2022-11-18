Kansas High School Football Championship Saturday Matchups Set

6-MAN FOOTBALL
Cunningham 60, Waverly 12
Ashland 78, Cheylin 34
Ashland vs Cunningham – Sat. Nov. 26 @ 1 PM (Dodge City)
8-MAN DIVISION II
Axtell 36, Canton-Galva 32
Thunder Ridge 58, Dighton 12
Thunder Ridge vs. Axtell – Sat. Nov. 26 @ 11 AM (Newton)
8-MAN DIVISION I
Little River 48, Burlingame 0
Wichita Co. 76, Hill City 30
Wichita Co. vs. Little River – Sat. Nov. 26 @ 3:30 PM (Newton)
1A FOOTBALL
St. Mary’s 46, Centralia 16
Inman 23, Conway Springs 6
Inman vs. St. Mary’s – Sat. Nov. 26 @ 1 PM (FHSU)
2A FOOTBALL
Nemaha Central 30, Sabetha 14
Kingman 28, SE of Saline 22 (2OT)
Kingman vs. Nemaha Central – Sat. Nov. 26 @ 1 PM (Salina)
3A FOOTBALL
Holton 48, Hayden 17
Andale 36, Clay Center 0
Andale vs. Holton – Sat. Nov. 26 @ 1 PM (Hutchinson)
4A FOOTBALL
Bishop Miege 38, St. Thomas Aquinas 28
Wamego 33, McPherson 16
Wamego vs. Bishop Miege – Sat. Nov. 26 @ 1 PM (Topeka)
5A FOOTBALL
Mill Valley 63, Blue Valley Southwest 0
Maize 42, Hays 9
Maize vs. Mill Valley – Sat. Nov. 26 @ 1 PM (Pitt State)
6A FOOTBALL
Gardner Edgerton 56, Olathe Northwest 7
Manhattan 28, Derby 23
Manhattan vs. Gardner Edgerton – Sat. Nov. 26 @ 1 PM (Emporia)