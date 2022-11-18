KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

High School Sports

Kansas High School Football Championship Saturday Matchups Set

By: Derek Nester

Date:

6-MAN FOOTBALL
Cunningham 60, Waverly 12
Ashland 78, Cheylin 34
Ashland vs Cunningham – Sat. Nov. 26 @ 1 PM (Dodge City)

8-MAN DIVISION II
Axtell 36, Canton-Galva 32
Thunder Ridge 58, Dighton 12
Thunder Ridge vs. Axtell – Sat. Nov. 26 @ 11 AM (Newton)

8-MAN DIVISION I
Little River 48, Burlingame 0
Wichita Co. 76, Hill City 30
Wichita Co. vs. Little River – Sat. Nov. 26 @ 3:30 PM (Newton)

1A FOOTBALL
St. Mary’s 46, Centralia 16
Inman 23, Conway Springs 6
Inman vs. St. Mary’s – Sat. Nov. 26 @ 1 PM (FHSU)

2A FOOTBALL
Nemaha Central 30, Sabetha 14
Kingman 28, SE of Saline 22 (2OT)
Kingman vs. Nemaha Central – Sat. Nov. 26 @ 1 PM (Salina)

3A FOOTBALL
Holton 48, Hayden 17
Andale 36, Clay Center 0
Andale vs. Holton – Sat. Nov. 26 @ 1 PM (Hutchinson)

4A FOOTBALL
Bishop Miege 38, St. Thomas Aquinas 28
Wamego 33, McPherson 16
Wamego vs. Bishop Miege – Sat. Nov. 26 @ 1 PM (Topeka)

5A FOOTBALL
Mill Valley 63, Blue Valley Southwest 0
Maize 42, Hays 9
Maize vs. Mill Valley – Sat. Nov. 26 @ 1 PM (Pitt State)

6A FOOTBALL
Gardner Edgerton 56, Olathe Northwest 7
Manhattan 28, Derby 23
Manhattan vs. Gardner Edgerton – Sat. Nov. 26 @ 1 PM (Emporia)

November 18th
Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.

