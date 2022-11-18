KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Local NewsKNDY News

Community Memorial Healthcare Receives Performance Leadership Awards

By: Derek Nester

Date:

MARYSVILLE – As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration on November 17th, 2022, Community Memorial Healthcare (CMH), Marysville, announces it has been recognized with three 2022 Performance Leadership Awards for excellence in Quality, Outcomes, and Patient Perspective categories. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (e.g., 75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective.

“We’re pleased our staff is being recognized for the hard work they do day in and day out providing excellent health care in our rural area,” said Curtis Hawkinson, CMH chief executive officer. “Recognition in all three categories and repeatedly being ranked among the best reassures us we’re doing the right things in our day-to-day operations and long-term efforts.”

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.

“Although the last two years have placed unprecedented pressure on the rural health safety net, the dedication to serving the community that we’re so accustomed to seeing from rural hospitals across the country hasn’t wavered,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Let us celebrate the power of rural on National Rural Health Day and honor the facilities working tirelessly to provide access to high quality healthcare services to their communities.”

Derek Nester
