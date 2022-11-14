U.S. 36, K-99 railroad closures planned in Marshall County

- Advertisement -

Union Pacific Railroad will close three of its crossings in Marshall County this week for repairs. Each closure will be for one day, from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

During the work, the Kansas Department of Transportation will close the highways and provide signed detours where work is taking place. Motorists should plan for the following:

• Tuesday, Nov. 15 – U.S. 36 will be closed at the railroad crossing on the east side of Home. Motorists can follow the signed detour on U.S. 77, K-9 and K-99, or use alternate routes.

• Thursday, Nov. 17 – K-99 will be closed at the railroad crossing on the south side of Beattie. Motorists can follow the signed detour on U.S. 36, U.S. 77 and Nebraska 8, or use alternate routes.

• Saturday, Nov. 19 – K-99 will be closed at the railroad crossing approximately one mile east of Beattie. Motorists can follow the signed detour on U.S. 36, U.S. 77 and Nebraska 8, or use alternate routes.

Union Pacific and its subcontractor will oversee the repairs and traffic control signing.