KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Local NewsKNDY News

U.S. 36, K-99 railroad closures planned in Marshall County

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Union Pacific Railroad will close three of its crossings in Marshall County this week for repairs. Each closure will be for one day, from approximately 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.

During the work, the Kansas Department of Transportation will close the highways and provide signed detours where work is taking place. Motorists should plan for the following:

• Tuesday, Nov. 15 – U.S. 36 will be closed at the railroad crossing on the east side of Home. Motorists can follow the signed detour on U.S. 77, K-9 and K-99, or use alternate routes.

• Thursday, Nov. 17 – K-99 will be closed at the railroad crossing on the south side of Beattie. Motorists can follow the signed detour on U.S. 36, U.S. 77 and Nebraska 8, or use alternate routes.

• Saturday, Nov. 19 – K-99 will be closed at the railroad crossing approximately one mile east of Beattie. Motorists can follow the signed detour on U.S. 36, U.S. 77 and Nebraska 8, or use alternate routes.

Union Pacific and its subcontractor will oversee the repairs and traffic control signing.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

