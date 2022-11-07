Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/31/2022

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 10/24/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. met with the Board. Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the 2022 Emergency Management Performance (EMP) Grant application. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Centralized Court Payment Center

For Diversion payments

$2,123.00-Diversion Account-P.O. #6773

Turn-Key Mobile Inc., Jefferson City, MO

For Laptop computer

$4,751.00-Sheriff’s Reserve Fund-P.O. #6655

Brown County Treasurer, Hiawatha, KS

For Share of 4-county Budget

$1,410.59-District Court Fund-P.O. #6754

Pony Express Title, Marysville, KS

For Pepsi Bldgs Purchase – 600 Block of Broadway

$83,180.66-Capital Improvement Fund-P.O. #6774

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Mark Hawkins as Frankfort Shop Laborer at the rate of $17.71/hr to begin 11-7-22. Unanimous.

Matt Mackeprang with KDOT met with the Board to discuss the Hwy 9 & 99 Y-intersection. KDOT is considering removing the ramps and making this a T-intersection. The Board is not particularly in favor of removing the ramps unless there will be widening of the highway to allow for passing/turning lanes.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the KDOT Transit Public Participation Title VI plan. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to sign a letter of Support for the Public Transit through KDOT. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Marshall County local match for 2024 KDOT budget in the amount of $96,000. Unanimous.

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook met with the Board.

Mr. Brinegar presented the Board with an Engineering contract between Marshall County Commissioners and Cook, Flatt & Strobel for engineering services provided for the transmission line connecting the High Banks Wind Farm with the Irish Creek Wind Farm with the services not to exceed $175,000. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to enter into a contract with Cook, Flatt & Strobel for the engineering services for the transmission line not to exceed $175,000. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to enter into a Road Use & Maintenance Agreement with NextEra for the transmission line with a contribution amount of $350,000. Unanimous.

Jim Woolsoncroft from Vermillion joined the meeting to discuss with the Board regarding the proposed jail project. Sheriff Tim Ackerman was asked to join the meeting to answer questions regarding the need for classification of inmates and the increased need for more separation. The Board will be meeting with the Architect, the construction managers and the finance attorneys in the near future to discuss the direction of the project.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch met with the Board to let them know that the cabinet she ordered for the vault should be arriving soon. Mrs. Roesch also informed the Board that she would be retiring from her position as Register of Deeds effective 1/1/2023.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application for Dan Hooyer for a new residential building at 858 Juniper Rd, Marysville, KS. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 10:36 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.