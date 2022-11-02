KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Kansas Statehouse in Topeka
Regional NewsKansas News

Kansas’ October Total Tax Receipts Exceed Estimate By $73.2M

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Marks the 27th Consecutive Month Kansas Has Exceeded Estimate

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that October’s total tax receipts were $740.1 million — 11%, or $73.2 million, above the estimate, and $77.4 million, or 11.7%, more than October of last year. October marks the 27th month in a row in which the state has exceeded its estimated collections.

“For four years, my administration has worked relentlessly to help businesses grow and succeed, create quality jobs, and get our state back on track,” Governor Kelly said. “We laid the groundwork for what we’re seeing now: Nearly 30 months of strong revenues that have allowed us to responsibly cut taxes, pay off debts, fully fund schools, invest in our law enforcement, and improve our roads and bridges.”

Individual income tax collections were $357.5 million, which is $52.5 million, or 17.2%, more than the estimate. That is $55.9 million, or 18.6%, more than October 2021. Corporate income tax collections were $32.5 million for the month. That is $0.5 million, or 1.6%, less than the estimate and 18.9% less than October 2021. Corporate receipts for the first four months of FY 2023 are 7.6% greater than the same period in 2021.

Retail sales tax collections were $251.7 million, which is 9.4%, or $21.7 million, more than the estimate. Those collections are $24.0 million, or 10.5%, more than last October. Compensating use tax collections were $70.0 million, which is $2.0 million, or 2.7%, less than the estimate, but 3.6% more than October 2021.

The Consensus Revenue Estimating Group (CRE), comprised of the Department of Revenue, Division of Budget, Legislative Research Department, and economists from the University of Kansas, Kansas State University, and Wichita State University, will meet on November 9th to review and possibly revise the FY 2023 estimate and make its initial forecast for FY 2024.

“Each time CRE has met over the past two years, we’ve raised our revenue forecasts, yet Kansas continues to beat the newer, higher forecasts every single month,” said Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart. “We keep setting the bar higher and higher and clearing it every time – a real indication that the Kansas economy is strong.”

Click here to view the October 2022 tax receipts spreadsheet.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
KDA Offers Marketing Training Academy
Next article
Governor Laura Kelly Announces $1M For Central Kansas Affordable Housing Development
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Governor Laura Kelly Announces $1M For Central Kansas Affordable Housing Development

Derek Nester -
RUSSELL – Governor Laura Kelly today announced $1 million...

KDA Offers Marketing Training Academy

Derek Nester -
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture and From...

Kansas Basketball Coaches Self, Townsend Suspended First 4 Games

Derek Nester -
The University of Kansas informed the NCAA’s IRP (Independent...

Twin Valley League All-League Volleyball Teams Announced

Derek Nester -
1st Team All-League Number Name Grade Position School 6 Raegan Becker 12 Outside Hitter Centralia 1 Lena Haverkamp 12 Setter Centralia 24 Avery Weathersbee 12 Outside Hitter Doniphan West 34 Kyra...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.