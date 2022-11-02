KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Regional NewsAgriculture News

KDA Offers Marketing Training Academy

By: Derek Nester

Date:

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture and From the Land of Kansas state trademark program will host a marketing training academy in 2023 for Kansas specialty crop growers. This program — Marketing Mastery Academy for Specialty Crop Growers — is designed to bring marketing skills and strategies to specialty crop growers to expand the sale of specialty crop products in Kansas.

“Our growers do a very proficient job of raising specialty crops across the state. However, one of the concerns we hear often is the lack of training and support in the marketing of their products,” said Russell Plaschka, KDA agriculture marketing director. “This training opportunity will address the challenges those farmers face and help them develop and implement a marketing plan.”

The marketing training academy will be hosted online for up to 40 specialty crop grower applicants geographically distributed throughout Kansas and will consist of seven training sessions on a variety of marketing topics. The sessions will take place in January, February, and March of 2023 and will be primarily virtual.

Register at ksspecialtycropsmarketingacademy.com/register. For more information, contact Sammy Gleason, KDA’s From the Land of Kansas marketing manager, at 785-564-6759 or FromtheLandofKansas@ks.gov. This program is made possible by a U.S. Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grant. The SCBG makes funds available to state departments of agriculture solely to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops. According to USDA, specialty crops are defined as “fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops, including floriculture.”

This grant helps fulfill KDA’s mission to provide an environment that enhances and encourages economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy.

Kansas Basketball Coaches Self, Townsend Suspended First 4 Games
Kansas’ October Total Tax Receipts Exceed Estimate By $73.2M
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

