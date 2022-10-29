Kansas High School Playoff Football Scoreboard – Round 1

High school football scores from the first round of the playoffs for each division.
6-Man Football
Ashland (Bye)
Burrton 73, Southern Coffey Co. 24
Cheylin (Bye)
Cunningham (Bye)
Deerfield 52, Western Plains-Healy 7
Golden Plains 59, Rolla 14
Ingalls (Bye)
Moscow 53, Triplains-Brewster 6
Natoma 44, Centre-Lost Springs 19
Northern Valley (Bye)
Pawnee Heights 49, Altoona-Midway 46
Peabody-Burns 66, Chase 21
Tescott 55, Chetopa 6
Tribune-Greeley Co. (Bye)
Waverly (Bye)
Wetmore (Bye)
8-Man Division I
Burlingame 52, Flinthills 6
Chase Co. 54, Sedan 6
Hill City 50, Washington County 0
Hoxie 44, Ell-Saline 12
Little River 60, Argonia-Attica 12
Lyndon 42, West Elk 38
Macksville 54, South Gray 6
Madison 56, Oswego 32
Meade 65, Ness City 8
Moundridge 48, Central Burden 44
Quinter 28, Clifton-Clyde 22
Rawlins Co. 48, Lincoln 0
South Sumner Co. 46, Herington 0
WaKeeney-Trego 50, Sublette 26
Wichita Co. 66, La Crosse 0
Wichita Independent 56, Goessel 36
8-Man Division II
Axtell 68, Pike Valley 8
Bucklin 32, Stafford 30
Canton-Galva 60, St. Paul 0
Central Christian 52, Marmaton Valley 6
Colony-Crest 60, Norwich 40
Dighton 51, South Central 0
Frankfort 48, St. John’s/Tipton 28
Hanover 62, Lakeside 14
Hodgeman Co. 58, South Barber 28
Lebo 58, Rural Vista 0
Minneola 68, Kinsley 50
Osborne 56, Linn 6
Sylvan-Lucas 30, St. Francis 22
Thunder Ridge 62, Wilson 0
Victoria 68, Wheatland-Grinnell 0
Wallace Co. 48, Central Plains 0
1A
Centralia 48, McLouth 8
Conway Springs (Bye)
Inman 36, Ellis 7
Jayhawk-Linn 41, Northeast-Arma 0
Jeff Co. North 64, Riverside 22
Marion 38, Sacred Heart 14
Oakley 34, Medicine Lodge 8
Olpe 70, Uniontown 8
Plainville 23, Hutchinson Trinity 17 OT
Pleasanton 40, Erie 12
Sedgwick 49, Valley Heights 22
Smith Center 64, Whitewater-Remington 12
St. Marys 46, Jackson Heights 14
St. Marys-Colgan 56, Central Heights 0
Troy 59, Mission Valley 14
Wabaunsee 54, Belle Plaine 13
2A
Beloit 52, Larned 6
Caney Valley 44, Eureka 16
Chaparral 35, Halstead 14
Council Grove 48, Fredonia 8
Ellsworth 21, Garden Plain 7
Hoisington 42, Phillipsburg 18
Humboldt 59, Cherryvale 13
Kingman 49, Hillsboro 7
Nemaha Central 74, Pleasant Ridge 6
Norton 28, Lakin 14
Osage City 50, Riverton 14
Riley Co. 23, Silver Lake 21
Rossville 57, Minneapolis 6
Russell 58, Cimarron 7
Sabetha 35, Atchison Co. 6
Southeast of Saline 53, Haven 12
3A
Andale 63, Goodland 0
Bishop Ward 32, Perry-Lecompton 6
Cheney 28, Hugoton 7
Clay Center 55, Chapman 28
Columbus 46, Burlington 8
Frontenac 35, Iola 15
Galena 38, Anderson Co. 13
Girard 35, Parsons 0
Hesston 34, Marysville 14
Holton 49, Santa Fe Trail 16
Pratt 47, Holcomb 34
Rock Creek 78, Clearwater 34
Scott City 41, Smoky Valley 6
Topeka Hayden 63, Baldwin 8
Wellsville 41, Royal Valley 8
Wichita Collegiate 56, Concordia 8
4A
Andover Central 42, Augusta 17
Arkansas City 32, Buhler 13
Atchison 48, Fort Scott 12
Bishop Miege 63, Ottawa 14
Chanute 49, KC Schlagle 6
Coffeyville 40, El Dorado 30
Eudora 54, Labette Co. 22
KC Piper 35, Tonganoxie 14
Louisburg 48, Bonner Springs 0
McPherson 34, Mulvane 13
Rose Hill 23, Abilene 6
St. James Academy 35, Basehor-Linwood 6
St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Paola 7
Towanda-Circle 60, Independence 20
Wamego 56, Ulysses 8
Winfield 31, Wellington 28 OT
5A
Bishop Carroll 38, Newton 17
Blue Valley Southwest 42, Topeka Seaman 14
De Soto 49, KC Turner 0
Emporia 83, Topeka Highland Park 64
Great Bend 31, Goddard-Eisenhower 27
Hays 44, Wichita West 20
Hutchinson 35, Liberal 7
Kapaun Mt. Carmel 31, Goddard 17
KC Sumner Academy 47, Topeka West 42
Maize 63, Salina South 0
Mill Valley 69, KC Harmon 0
Pittsburg 42, KC Washington 8
Salina Central 21, Andover 15
Shawnee Heights 28, Lansing 21
Spring Hill 26, Leavenworth 21
Valley Center 34, Maize South 27
6A
Blue Valley 35, Shawnee Mission North 14
Blue Valley Northwest 42, Olathe East 21
Blue Valley West 52, Shawnee Mission Northwest 28
Derby 69, Topeka High 12
Garden City 35, Haysville Campus 14
Gardner-Edgerton 42, Shawnee Mission East 21
Junction City 34, Wichita South 18
Lawrence 48, Wichita Heights 13
Manhattan 71, Wichita North 7
Olathe North 56, Shawnee Mission West 0
Olathe Northwest 59, KC Wyandotte 6
Olathe South 26, Blue Valley North 23
Olathe West 55, Shawnee Mission South 35
Washburn Rural 36, Dodge City 0
Wichita East 34, Lawrence Free State 0
Wichita Northwest 62, Wichita Southeast 0