KNDY Area High School Volleyball & Football Broadcast Schedule – 10/27-10/29

- Advertisement -

The station of KNDY will be broadcasting postseason football and volleyball this week. We will have the following broadcasts available:

THU. OCT. 27

6p – Lakeside at Hanover – KNDY Facebook (Audio Only via KDNS)

6p – Washington Co. at Hill City – 95.5 KNDY

FRI. OCT. 28

Hanover VB @ State – (10/12/3) – 95.5 KNDY

Valley Heights VB @ State – (9:30/10:30/12:30) – 1570/94.1 KNDY

7p – Marysville at Hesston – 1570 KNDY

SAT. OCT. 29

9a – Hanover VB @ State – 95.5 KNDY

9a – Valley Heights VB @ State – 1570/94.1 KNDY

2:30p – Oklahoma State at Kansas State – 1570/94.1 KNDY (12:30p Pregame)

Kansas is on bye