Regional NewsKansas News

Missing Clay Center Man Located In Norton

By: Derek Nester

Date:

NORTON COUNTY – The Clay Center Police Department reported that Bobby Bulk, 84, of Clay Center, was located by law enforcement tonight in Norton, Kansas. Bulk was being assessed and will soon be reunited with his family. Thank you to everyone who assisted during the Silver Alert.

ORIGINAL REPORT

CLAY COUNTY – The Clay Center Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Clay Center man.

The whereabouts of 84-year-old Bobby Bulk are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him.

Bobby Bulk

Bulk is believed to have left his home in Clay Center around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. He was traveling in a 1998 purple Dodge Dakota with Kansas tag 434AXK. The paint on the hood of the pickup truck is faded.

Bulk is a white male, around 5 ft. 7 in. tall, weighing 190 lbs. He has gray hair, a gray beard, and brown eyes. He is possibly wearing blue jeans, a blue coat, and a baseball cap. Bulk has recently experienced memory impairment, and his family is concerned for his safety.

If you see Bobby Bulk, or his vehicle, please immediately contact 911, or the Clay Center Police Department at (785) 632-2121.

Derek Nester
