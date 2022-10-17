Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/10/2022

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 10/03/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Foley Industries, Park City, KS

For repl flywheel, etc. #999F

$8,169.93-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #10381

TSX, LLC, Sabetha, KS

For 2013 Chaparral 53’ flatbed trlr

$24,000.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. 109379

Landmark Implement, Marysville, KS

For Rental of 2 skidloaders

$14,500.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109382

Marysville Ready Mix, Marysville, KS

For concrete for 3 projects

$9,112.75-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109383

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – possible hire with the Board and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg present to return to the Board meeting room at 9:05 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Cenex Fleet Fueling

For fuel

$2,508.31-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6654

Clark Plumbing, Marysville, KS

For New hot water heater Agency

$1,649.63-Agency on Aging Fund-P.O. #6702

Elizabeth Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney fee 9/10 – 10/07

$2,300.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6751

Steven Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For Contract Attorney fee (September 2022)

$3,250.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6750

Postalocity

For tax statement mailing/prepay postage

$3,600.43-County General (Treasurer) Fund-P.O. #6771

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve a step raise for Janet Koch effective November 1, 2022 from Clk II St II at $18.61/hr to Clk III at $18.90/hr. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Resolution #20-21-10-10-1 to declare delinquent personal property in the amount of $4,164.23 uncollected for the 2001 tax year. Unanimous.

County Counselor Aaron Westbrook met with the Board. The Extension Board is not opposed to the County taking their office assistant as a county employee and add to county health insurance but would like a Memorandum of Understanding between the parties. The Board further discussed the pros and cons of moving forward. Kristina Dietrick with HR Partners was consulted on this matter. Kristina suggested that County Clerk Sandy Wilson call around to some other clerks to see if they do something similar. Kristina did agree that this is muddy and complicated. Kristina told the Board that there is no reason that they can’t just say no.

Kristina and Brooke with HR Partners met with the Board to discuss the new County Handbook. There were a couple of corrections to be made and then the final handbook will be emailed to County Clerk Sandy Wilson.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Employee Handbook with the suggested amendments/corrections. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. She distributed the meal numbers for 2021 and 2022 for comparison.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve 212 Policy for Meals on Wheels for Recipient Code of Conduct. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the bid from Eakes for new furniture at the Agency on Aging in the amount of $9,109.36. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adopt the Transient Asset Management Plan. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 10:47 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022 beginning on 8:30 a.m.