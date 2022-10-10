KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

College SportsKansas Jayhawks

No. 19 Kansas Set for 11 a.m. Kickoff at Baylor on Oct. 22

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Baylor Bears on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. on ESPN or ESPN2, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday.

The matchup with Baylor will be the second straight road trip for the Jayhawks, as Kansas travels to Norman, Oklahoma on October 15 to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. The October 22 matchup with Baylor will be Kansas’ fifth day game and third 11 a.m. kickoff this season.

Kansas’ matchup with Baylor will be the 22nd all-time meeting between the two schools, dating back to 1971, with Baylor holding the series advantage at 17-4. In last year’s meeting in Lawrence, Baylor defeated Kansas 45-7, en route to its first Big 12 Conference title since 2014.

Prior to its matchup with Baylor, Kansas will take on the Sooners at 11 a.m., at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Oct. 15. The game is being broadcasted by ESPN2.

Jayhawks Ranked In Both National Polls
K-State vs. TCU Game Set For Primetime Matchup October 22nd
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.

