Photo Courtesy of K-State Athletics
College SportsK-State Wildcats

K-State vs. TCU Game Set For Primetime Matchup October 22nd

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX announced Monday that Kansas State’s Oct. 22 game at TCU will kick off at 7 p.m. and will be shown on either FOX or FS1. The channel will be determined after the MLB Postseason schedule for that weekend is announced.

K-State holds a three-game winning streak against the Horned Frogs and is 6-4 in the series since TCU joined the Big 12 prior to the 2012 season. Last year in Manhattan, the Wildcats scored on four of their first five possessions and held TCU without a first-half touchdown in a 31-12 win. Two years ago in Fort Worth, K-State picked up a 21-14 victory as the Wildcats held a 21-7 advantage deep into the game thanks to a 37-yard interception return by AJ Parker, and K-State held on at the end as a Horned Frog Hail Mary fell incomplete as time expired.

Fresh off a hard-fought 10-9 victory at Iowa State, Kansas State enjoys its lone bye week of the season this weekend. The Wildcats are ranked 17th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, while they are 16th in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

Following its game at TCU, K-State returns home for two-straight home games as the Wildcats host eighth-ranked Oklahoma State on Oct. 29 and No. 22 Texas on Nov. 5. Tickets are available for both games online at www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 22

Kansas at Baylor 11 a.m. ESPN or ESPN2
West Virginia at Texas Tech 2 p.m. FS1 or FS2
Texas at Oklahoma State 2:30 p.m. ABC
K-State at TCU 7 p.m. FOX or FS1
No. 19 Kansas Set for 11 a.m. Kickoff at Baylor on Oct. 22
10-10-22 KU LOSES-KSU NU WIN-NFL RECAP-CHIEFS PREVIEW-MLB PLAYOFFS
Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

