College SportsKansas Jayhawks

Jayhawks Ranked In Both National Polls

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – One week after entering the national rankings for the first time since 2009, the Kansas Jayhawks stayed inside the Top 25 in both national polls this week.

Following a 38-31 loss to now No. 13/15 TCU on Saturday, Kansas is slotted at No. 20 in the AFCA USA Today Coaches Poll and No. 19 in the AP Top 25.

The Jayhawks maintained their position in the AP poll, while dropping three spots in the Coaches poll.

Through six games this season, Kansas sits at 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in Big 12 Conference play. The Jayhawks are one of five Big 12 teams currently ranked in both polls, joining Oklahoma State, TCU, Kansas State and Texas. Baylor is No. 23 in the Coaches poll and just outside the Top 25 in the AP poll.

The appearance in the AP Top 25 is the 110th all-time in the poll by the Jayhawks.

Kansas completed a three-game homestand against TCU and will now head out on the road for back-to-back games at Oklahoma and Baylor. The Jayhawks and Sooners will square off at 11 a.m., Saturday on ESPN2.

Bulldog Rewind: Valley Heights Football at Marysville – 10/7/2022
No. 19 Kansas Set for 11 a.m. Kickoff at Baylor on Oct. 22
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

