Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Regional NewsKansas News

Resident death at El Dorado Correctional Facility last night

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

EL DORADO, KAN. – El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) resident Cody James Torbol died Tuesday, September 20, 2022. He was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday evening. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. Mr. Torbol was pronounced deceased by medical staff. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy. A preliminary assessment indicates the death was not related to COVID-19.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Torbol, 29, was serving a 221-month sentence, based on convictions in Riley County, Kansas of Aggravated Criminal Sodomy of a child.

The El Dorado Correctional Facility is an all-male facility housing all custody levels with a current population of 1832 residents.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSeptember 21st Volleyball recap
Next articleNebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities Seeking Partner to Improve Nebraska’s Teaching Shortage
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Kansas Volleyball Association Week 3 Volleyball Rankings – 9/21/2022

Derek Nester -
September 21, 2022, Topeka, KS -- The Kansas Volleyball...

Washington County Tigers Coach’s Corner – Tommy Tryon (Week 4)

Sunflower State Radio -
Washington County Tigers Coach's Corner - Tommy Tryon (Week 4)

Valley Heights Mustangs Coach’s Corner – Cody Trimble (Week 4)

Sunflower State Radio -
Valley Heights Mustangs Coach's Corner - Cody Trimble (Week 4)

Southern Raiders Coach’s Corner (Week 4)

Sunflower State Radio -
Southern Raiders Coach's Corner (Week 4)

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.