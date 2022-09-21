Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

High School Sports

Over 1,200 Students Participate In Kansas High School Clay Target League Fall Season

By: Derek Nester

Date:

KANSAS – The Fall Season is underway for 1,233 student athletes participating in the Kansas State High School Clay Target League (KSSHSCTL) fall program, which is part of the USA Clay Target League. The athletes are competing on 68 high school teams statewide.

“The League continues to break records each year,” said John Nelson, President of the USACTL, “The high demand for outdoor activities that are an alternative to traditional sports proves that young people want to get outside and enjoy safe and fun activities with their peers. Thanks to the efforts of volunteer coaches and parents, these team are possible”

The students’ six-week season began on Sunday with a practice week to get them warmed up and to record reserve scores in case of weather or other issues. Weekly competition begins on the September 25th, and top scoring teams and athletes will be recognized at the completion of fall competition in October.

“Athletes of all types are able to participate in clay target shooting,” said Nelson, “The League has a ‘no benchwarmers’ philosophy, and the League’s True Team® scoring system is designed so that everyone’s score matters, not just the top athletes on a team.”

About the USA Clay Target League

With just under 45,000 participating athletes in 2022, the non-profit USA Clay Target League is America’s largest clay target shooting organization. The League offers trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 5-stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country.

The League the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America. Every team must have school approval to participate. Most participating schools have lettering programs as well as yearbook inclusion for the teams. In addition, tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships are provided to qualifying seniors by the League and post-secondary institutions each year.

The League’s co-ed and adaptive nature are key attractions to schools nationwide: it’s fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team, and it’s an ‘adaptive’ sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part.

The League’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order.

The League is the safest sport in school, with not one reported injury since the inception of the League in 2001. Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation.

Visit http://ksclaytarget.com for more information.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

