1,500 Athletes Nationwide Win Awards In 2022 USA Clay Target League Spring Season

Eagan, Minnesota – 1,500+ students are taking home awards this spring after participating in USA Clay Target League programs in 34 states nationwide.

A record-breaking 31,688 student athletes participated in the USA Clay Target League (USACTL) Spring Season this year, with athletes competing on 1,466 school-approved teams nationwide.

“The League congratulates all of the award winners from the Spring Season. These talented athletes have worked hard to earn their recognition as top clay target athletes.” said John Nelson, President of the USACTL, “The League also thanks the parents, coaches, and shooting range staff that work so hard to provide a safe and fun experience for all.”

The students’ 9-week season began in late March and concluded with a final ‘Fun Week’ in mid-May. State-level tournaments will soon be held in June, and high school athletes with top season averages will be invited to register for the USA High School Clay Target League’s National Championship held in Michigan July 6th-10th.

About the USA Clay Target League

With over 43,000 participating athletes in the 2021-2022 school year, the non-profit USA Clay Target League is the largest youth clay target shooting sport program in the world. The League offers trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 5-stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country.

The League is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America and the League’s co-ed and adaptive nature are key attractions to schools nationwide. The League is fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team. Additionally, it’s an ‘adaptive’ sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part.

The League’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order.

The League is the safest sport in school, with not one reported injury since the inception of the League in 2001. Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation.

Visit http://usaclaytarget.com for more information.

State – Athletes – Teams

Kansas – 2,329 – 129 http://ksclaytarget.com/2022/05/22/2022-spring-season-awards/

Nebraska – 53 – 3 http://neclaytarget.com/2022/05/22/2022-spring-season-awards/