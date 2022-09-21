Search

Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities Seeking Partner to Improve Nebraska’s Teaching Shortage

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Lincoln – The Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities (NCDD) is issuing a Request for Applications (RFA) for the purpose of awarding federal funds to an eligible and qualified entity to improve the quality of lives of individuals with developmental disabilities (DD) and their families.

NCDD plans to award a single subaward of up to $50,000 for the purpose of developing and maintaining an online clearing house/website/catalog of accessible classes, trainings, and professional development courses for general and special education teachers.

It is hoped that this project, which will provide teachers more flexibility in their education, will help address the unprecedented staffing shortages in special education and general education teachers.

Applications for this project are due October 3, 2022. The period of performance for this award will be January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023. To access the full RFA, please click here.

Questions regarding information needed for an Application, as well as the meaning or interpretation of any RFA provision, must be submitted in writing to DHHS.RFAResponses@nebraska.gov  via email and clearly marked “RFA Number (5699); Questions.”

NCDD is a part of 56 State Councils on Developmental Disabilities across the United States and its territories that are a part of the Developmental Disabilities Network. This network is a collaborative group of organizations and advocates working to serve and empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Developmental Disabilities Councils work to remove barriers and increase opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they can:

  • Participate and live in the community
  • Become leaders and self-advocates
  • Complete secondary (grades 6-12) and postsecondary (after grade 12) education
  • Access health care
  • Find and succeed in jobs that fit their individual interests and goals
  • Stay connected and safe during emergencies
  • Enjoy recreational and social activities

Their work also includes educating the public on how including people with intellectual and developmental disabilities has a positive social and economic impact on communities.

For more information on the NCDD, please click here.

