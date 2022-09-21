Search

Kansas Volleyball Association Week 3 Volleyball Rankings – 9/21/2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

September 21, 2022, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2022 Week 3 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, September 19. Classifications for this week’s rankings are based on enrollments from the 2021-22 school year.

Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Ranking

Class 6A
1. Washburn Rural 7-1 (1)
2. Olathe West 18-2 (5)
3. Blue Valley 9-4 (3)
4. Blue Valley North 11-3 (8)
5. Olathe Northwest 8-4 (4)
6. Blue Valley West 9-5 (2)
7. Blue Valley Northwest 8-5 (6)
8. Olathe South 7-3 (7)
9. Hutchinson 15-2 (9)
10. Shawnee Mission Northwest 9-7 (10)

Class 5A
1. St. James Academy 12-0 (1)
2. St. Thomas Aquinas 14-1 (2)
3. Mill Valley 8-1 (3)
4. Andover Central 16-1 (4)
5. Maize South 6-2 (5)
6. Lansing 8-2 (7)
7. Spring Hill 11-4 (8)
8. Topeka-Seaman 8-4 (9)
9. Bishop Carroll 8-2 (10)
10. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 12-5 (NR)

Class 4A
1. Andale 16-0 (1)
2. Circle 10-1 (3)
3. Baldwin 13-1 (4)
4. Bishop Miege 5-7 (2)
5. Rock Creek 11-3 (5)
6. Clay Center 10-6 (6)
7. Paola 8-4 (7)
8. Chanute 10-5 (NR)
9. Tonganoxie 6-4 (9)
10. Pratt 11-7 (NR)

Class 3A
1. Nemaha Central 17-1 (2)
2. Heritage Christian 11-3 (1)
3. Beloit 18-3 (7)
4. Cheney 11-2 (4)
5. Trinity Academy 9-0 (6)
6. Riverton 10-0 (5)
7. Royal Valley 14-3 (3)
8. Eureka 16-1 (10)
9. Goodland 11-1 (9)
10. Smoky Valley 15-5 (8)

Class 2A
1. Hillsboro 14-1 (1)
2. Sedgwick 17-0 (2)
3. Ellinwood 13-1 (5)
4. Inman 14-2 (4)
5. Smith Center 9-2 (3)
6. Garden Plain 7-4 (6)
7. Jackson Heights 10-1 (10)
8. St. Marys 8-3 (9)
9. Valley Heights 12-5 (7)
10. Maranatha Christian 8-3 (8)

Class 1A – Division 1
1. Little River 12-1 (2)
2. Pretty Prairie 14-2 (3)
3. Spearville 9-2 (1)
4. Doniphan West 13-2 (4)
5. Macksville 16-1 (5)
6. South Gray 10-4 (7)
7. Centralia 14-3 (8)
8. St. Paul 17-1 (NR)
9. Sylvan-Lucas 15-2 (10)
10. Kiowa County 10-3 (6)

Class 1A – Division 2
1. Attica 11-0 (2)
2. Lebo 16-1 (3)
3. Hanover 15-2 (1)
4. St. John’s/Tipton 11-2 (4)
5. St. Francis 13-3 (5)
6. Greeley County 11-4 (6)
7. Golden Plains 12-5 (7)
8. Wheatland-Grinnell 10-6 (9)
9. Rural Vista 6-4 (10)
10. Ingalls 7-5 (NR)

Washington County Tigers Coach's Corner – Tommy Tryon (Week 4)
Derek Nester
