Man Killed After Being Struck By School Bus In Clay Center

- Advertisement -

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a Clay Center USD 379 school bus.

The accident occurred just past 7 a.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 6th Street. The pedestrian, 69-year-old Harold Mugler, of Clay Center, died at the scene. The bus was traveling east on Lincoln Avenue.

The highway patrol reports that the school bus driver didn’t see the Mugler in the crosswalk. The bus driver was not injured in the accident.

USD 379 Superintendent Brett Nelson issued a statement that no students were on the bus at the time of the accident.