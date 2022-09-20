Search

Man Killed After Being Struck By School Bus In Clay Center

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a Clay Center USD 379 school bus.

The accident occurred just past 7 a.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and 6th Street. The pedestrian, 69-year-old Harold Mugler, of Clay Center, died at the scene. The bus was traveling east on Lincoln Avenue.

The highway patrol reports that the school bus driver didn’t see the Mugler in the crosswalk. The bus driver was not injured in the accident.

USD 379 Superintendent Brett Nelson issued a statement that no students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

Previous articleMan Sentenced After Performing Autopsies Using False Credentials
Next articleZ-96.3 The Lake Remains Online Only
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000.

