Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Via K-State Athletics
College SportsK-State Wildcats

Morning Kickoff Set for K-State vs. Texas Tech Game

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

Via K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Big 12 home opener against Texas Tech on October 1 will kick at 11 a.m., and will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. It will mark the third time this season the Wildcats will play on the streaming platform.

Kansas State has won each of the last six games against the Red Raiders and 10 of the last 11, a stretch that includes five-straight home wins dating back to 2012. Last season in Lubbock, K-State pulled off a 25-24 comeback victory after trailing 24-10 at halftime. Felix Anudike-Uzomah had a safety, two Deuce Vaughn touchdowns – including a 22-yard reception with 6:09 left in the game – and a stout defense that shut out Texas Tech in the second half led the Wildcats to victory. The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Wildcats and flipped the script as they went on to win four-straight games.

The last time the two teams met in Manhattan in 2020, K-State earned a 31-21 victory as Vaughn rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown in addition to hauling in a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown to seal the win.

Fans can purchase tickets for the contest against the Red Raiders online at http://www.k-statesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

K-State opens Big 12 action this Saturday by traveling to face sixth-ranked Oklahoma. The game will kick at 7 p.m., and be televised on FOX.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 1

Texas Tech at K-State 11 a.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Iowa State at Kansas 2:30 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU
Oklahoma State at Baylor TBA TBA
Oklahoma at TCU TBA TBA
West Virginia at Texas TBA TBA
- Advertisement -
Previous articleK-State Opens Big 12 Play at No. 6 Oklahoma
Next articleBulldog Rewind: Marysville Football at Chapman – 9/16/2022
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

September 19th TVL Spotlight

Sunflower State Radio -
A recap of the weekend in TVL Sports. 

Over the hump, Doniphan West volleyball building confidence, momentum in 9-0 start / North Central Kansas standouts

Derek Nester -
By Brent Maycock - KSHSAA Covered When Andrea Keller got...

KSHSAA Covered’s Week 3 Football Rankings

Derek Nester -
Via KSHSAA Covered For the first time this season, every...

Axtell shows off “total package” in 58-12 rout of Clifton-Clyde

Derek Nester -
By Brent Maycock - KSHSAA Covered CLYDE – Axtell coach...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.