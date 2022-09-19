Search

Via Kansas Athletics
Jayhawk Homecoming Matchup Against Iowa State Set for 2:30 p.m.

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ October 1 homecoming matchup against Iowa State will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday. The game will air on either ESPN 2 or ESPNU.

The matchup between the Jayhawks and Cyclones will be the 102nd meeting between the two teams, where Kansas holds a 50-45-6 advantage. Iowa State won the last matchup against Kansas on October 2, 2021, 59-7 in Ames, Iowa. Kansas holds a 28-19-3 advantage in games played in Lawrence.

The 2:30 p.m. kickoff will be Kansas’ first at that time this season and their second afternoon kickoff. Kansas defeated Houston in their first afternoon game this season, 48-30 on the road. The Jayhawks are 1-0 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium this season, with a season opening 56-10 win against Tennessee Tech.

Kansas is 1-0 in conference play this season after defeating West Virginia, 55-42 in overtime on September 10.

The 3-0 Kansas Jayhawks will return home on Saturday, September 24 to host the 3-0 Duke Blue Devils at 11 a.m. CT, before the matchup against Iowa State.

Fans looking to attend the Kansas vs. Duke game on Saturday, September 24 can purchase single-game tickets in advance to avoid lines on game day. In addition, mini packs and season tickets are available with season tickets starting as low as $185. Tickets can be purchased here.

Derek Nester
