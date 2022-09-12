KSHSAA Covered’s Week 2 Football Rankings

- Advertisement -

Via KSHSAA Covered

Following a wild week one of the 2022 season where four preseason No. 1s went down, things calmed down just a little bit in week two.

But only a little.

Two No. 1s were knocked off on Friday night with Class 6A No. 1 Blue Valley Northwest unable to win its second straight battle with the No. 1 team in Class 4A. After handling preseason No. 1 St. James Academy 35-21, the Huskies had to meet the Thunder’s replacement atop the 4A poll last week, St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Saints flipped the script on Northwest, knocking off the Huskies 28-13. Aquinas was the only team to beat Northwest a year ago, taking a 35-16 win over the Huskies in week seven of the regular season. Northwest bounced back to win the 6A state title.

Northwest’s loss coupled with No. 2 Olathe West’s 28-21 loss to Lawrence, led to a big shake-up in the 6A rankings. Manhattan, which followed up its season-opening upset of Derby with a 59-7 romp past Hutchinson, takes over at No. 1. Derby moved up to No. 2 while Northwest slipped to No. 4, a spot behind Blue Valley. Northwest and Blue Valley meet this Friday.

There was even more chaos in Class 1A where four of last week’s five ranked teams all suffered losses. No. 1 Smith Center dropped a 30-20 decision to Norton, while No. 3 Olpe lost 16-13 to Bishop Ward, No. 4 St. Marys fell 41-20 to Rock Creek and No. 5 Pittsburg Colgan lost 38-12 to Girard.

No. 2 Inman was the lone ranked survivor last week, beating Sedgwick 42-24. The Teutons, last year’s state runner-up ascended to No. 1 while Centralia moved into the rankings at No. 2. Smith Center slipped to No. 3 and St. Marys stayed at No. 4.

The No. 1 teams in all the other class stayed put – Mill Valley in 5A, Aquinas in 4A, Andale in 3A, Nemaha Central in 2A, Hill City in Eight-Player Division I, Axtell in Eight-Player Division II and Cunningham in Six-Player.

KSHSAA COVERED’S WEEK 2 RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

Team … Record

Manhattan (3) … 2-0 Derby (4) … 1-1 Blue Valley (5) … 2-0 Blue Valley Northwest (1) … 1-1 Olathe North (NR) … 2-0

Others – Blue Valley West 1-1, Dodge City 1-1, Garden City 2-0, Lawrence 1-1, Olathe South 1-1, Olathe West 1-1, Shawnee Mission Northwest 1-1, Washburn Rural 2-0, Wichita East 1-1, Wichita Northwest 1-1.

CLASS 5A

Team … Record

Mill Valley (1) … 2-0 Maize (2) … 2-0 Bishop Carroll (4) … 2-0 Hays (5) … 2-0 Kapaun Mt. Carmel (3) … 1-1

Others – De Soto 1-1, Eisenhower 1-1, Hutchinson 2-0, Leavenworth 2-0, Maize South 2-0, Salina Central 1-1, Seaman 2-0, Spring Hill 1-1.

CLASS 4A

Team … Record

St. Thomas Aquinas (12) … 2-0 Bishop Miege (2) … 2-0 McPherson (5) … 2-0 Chanute (NR) … 2-0 St. James Academy (3) … 0-2

Others – Abilene 2-0, Andover Central 1-1, Atchison 2-0, Arkansas City 1-1, Basehor-Linwood 2-0, Circle 2-0, Coffeyville 2-0, Eudora 2-0, KC Piper 1-1, Wamego 2-0.

CLASS 3A

Team … Record

Andale (1) … 2-0 Wichita Collegiate (2) … 2-0 Hayden (3) … 2-0 Holton (4) … 1-1 Girard (NR) … 2-0

Others – Bishop Ward 2-0, Cheney 1-1, Concordia 1-1, Frontenac 1-1, Galena 1-1, Holcomb 2-0, Hugoton 2-0, Parsons 2-0, Pratt 2-0, Rock Creek 1-1, Scott City 2-0, Wellsville 2-0.

CLASS 2A

Team … Record

Nemaha Central (1) … 2-0 Southeast of Saline (2) … 2-0 Kingman (3) … 2-0 Rossville (5) … 1-1 Norton (NR) 2-0

Others – Atchison County 2-0, Chaparral 2-0, Ellsworth 2-0, Eureka 2-0, Garden Plain 1-1, Hoisington 1-1, Humboldt 2-0, Lakin 2-0, Minneapolis 2-0, Osage City 2-0, Sabetha 1-1, Silver Lake 1-1, TMP-Marian 2-0.

CLASS 1A

Team … Record

Inman (2) … 2-0 Centralia (NR) … 2-0 Smith Center (2) … 1-1 St. Marys (4) … 1-1 Hutchinson Trinity (NR) … 2-0

Others –Conway Springs 0-2, Jackson Heights 2-0, Jefferson County North 1-1, Oakley 1-1, Olpe 0-2, Pittsburg Colgan 1-1, Riverside 1-1, Troy 2-0, Wabaunsee 1-1.

EIGHT-PLAYER DIVISION I

Team … Record

Hill City (1) … 2-0 Meade (2) … 2-0 Leoti-Wichita County (3) … 2-0 Madison (4) … 2-0 Little River (5) … 1-1

Others – Argonia-Attica 2-0, Burlingame 2-0, Cair Paravel 1-1, Central-Burden 2-0, Chase County 2-0, Clifton-Clyde 2-0, Ell-Saline 2-0, Goessel 1-1, Hoxie 2-0, Lyndon 2-0, Macksville 2-0, Solomon 2-0, South Sumner 2-0, West Elk 2-0.

EIGHT-PLAYER DIVISION II

Team … Record

Axtell (1) … 2-0 Canton-Galva (2) … 2-0 Thunder Ridge (3) … 2-0 Dighton (4) … 2-0 Victoria (5) … 2-0

Others – Beloit-St. John’s 2-0, Bucklin 2-0, Colony-Crest 1-1, Hodgeman County 1-1, Lakeside 2-0, Minneola 2-0, Pike Valley 2-0, Sharon Springs-Wallace County 2-0, South Barber 2-0, Stafford 2-0.

SIX-PLAYER

Team … Record

Cunningham (1) … 2-0 Ashland (3) … 1-1 Waverly (4) … 2-0 Cheylin (5) … 2-0 Moscow (NR) … 1-0

Others – Burrton 2-0, Ingalls 2-0, Northern Valley 1-1, Tescott 2-0, Triplains-Brewster 1-1, Wetmore 1-1.