Jayhawks Travel to Houston for Second-Straight Road Test

Via Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Sitting at 2-0 to start the season for the first time since 2011, the Kansas Jayhawks are set to travel south this week to take on the Houston Cougars on Saturday, September 17 at 3 p.m. CT at TDECU Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPNU with Kevin Brown (Play-by-Play) and Hutson Mason (Analyst) on the call.

The battle between the Jayhawks and the Cougars will be the fourth on the gridiron all-time. The last time the teams met came in the 2005 Fort Worth Bowl, where Kansas topped Houston 42-13 behind quarterback Jason Swanson, who earned bowl game MVP honors.

Kansas is coming off a thrilling 55-42 overtime win at West Virginia, becoming the first team in college football to win by 13 points in overtime since Central Michigan in 1998. Cornerback Cobee Bryant sealed the win with an interception he returned for a touchdown to make the final margin of victory 13. Houston is 1-1 and has played a total of five overtime periods over its first two games.

The Cougars won at UTSA 37-35 in triple overtime to open the season on Sept. 3, before falling at Texas Tech 33-30 in double overtime on Sept. 10 in Lubbock, Texas.

Kansas enters the game at Houston atop the country in scoring at 55.5 points per game. Kansas also ranks fourth in the country in scoring offense (52.5 ppg.), first in third down conversion percentage (73.9%) and 12thin rushing offense at 248.5 yards per game. Kansas has also allowed zero sacks to start the 2022 campaign, while rushing for 10 touchdowns, which ranks third nationally.

Defensively, senior linebacker Rich Miller led the charge at West Virginia, tallying 12 tackles, the second double-digit tackle game of his career. Kansas senior Kenny Logan Jr. added his seventh-career double-digit tackle game with 10. This week’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, Cobee Bryant, sealed the win at West Virginia with an 86-yard interception return for a touchdown, his second-career interception return for a touchdown.

Following the road trip at Houston, Kansas will return home to host Duke on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 11 a.m. CT on FS1.