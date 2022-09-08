Royals Announce 2023 Spring Training Schedule

- Advertisement -

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 32-game exhibition schedule for 2023. Game times will be announced at a later date.

The Royals will begin their 21st season in the Cactus League on Friday, Feb. 24 as the home team vs. the Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium. Kansas City’s schedule features 15 home games at Surprise Stadium, plus two games as the visiting team vs. the Rangers on Feb. 25 and March 15.

The Royals will play 32 games in 33 days next spring, including 30 Cactus League games in 31 days. The Royals are scheduled for three off days, on Tuesday, March 7, Monday, March 13 and Monday, March 20. There are two split-squad dates, on which the Royals will field a pair of teams and play two games, on Saturday, March 4 and Tuesday, March 14.

The Royals will host an exhibition game on March 9 vs. a World Baseball Classic team. The opponent will be announced at a later date.

The Royals will play every other Cactus League team at least twice, including five games vs. the Rangers. Three of those five games will be part of Cactus League play, and two others will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on March 27-28.

After an off day on Wednesday, March 29, the Royals will play their regular season opener on Thursday, March 30 at Kauffman Stadium vs. the Minnesota Twins.

A complete Spring Training schedule is attached. Games are subject to change.

Additional information regarding Spring Training ticket details and specialty packages will be announced at a later date. For more on ticket information, please visit www.SurpriseStadium.com and sign up for email alerts.