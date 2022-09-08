Salvador Perez, Brady Singer named Royals Player/Pitcher of the Month for August

- Advertisement -

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that catcher Salvador Perez and right-handed pitcher Brady Singer have been named Royals Player and Pitcher of the Month, respectively, for August. The awards are determined by a local media vote.

Perez played in a team-leading 28 of the Royals 29 games in August and paced the club with 6 home runs and 22 RBI, slashing .309/.342/.509 (34-for-110). His 56 total bases last month ranked 7th in the American League and his 34 hits tied for 5th, trailing only Nathaniel Lowe (42), José Abreu (37), Eloy Jiménez (36) and Alex Verdugo (35). Perez recorded a season-high 4 RBI on Aug. 4 vs. Boston, including a go-ahead RBI single in the 5th inning and a 3-run homer in the 7th. The following night, on Aug. 5, he connected for a 454-ft. solo home run in the 5th inning, which marked the furthest home run by a Royal since Adalberto Mondesi’s 464-ft. shot on June 18, 2021. Salvador homered in back-to-back games for a second time last month—and for the 33rd time in his career—from Aug. 28-30, a stretch in which he also recorded 3 hits in both games, becoming the first Royal with 3 hits and a home run in consecutive games since Eric Hosmer did so from July 27-28, 2015. He ended the month with a, season-high-tying seven-game hitting streak, over which he slashed .448/.467/.690 (13-for-29) with a double, 2 home runs, 9 RBI and 5 runs scored. This marks Perez’s sixth career monthly honor and first since claiming the award in back-to-back months last July and August.

Singer led the Royals in wins (3), innings pitched (37.0) and strikeouts (33) in August and tied with Daniel Lynch for the most games started (6). He pitched to a 2.92 ERA (12 ER in 37.0 IP), however 4 of the 12 runs he allowed came in his most recent start on Aug. 30 at the White Sox, as he recorded a 2.23 ERA (8 ER in 32.1 IP) over his first 5 starts last month. Brady earned the win on Aug. 9 (Game 1) vs. the White Sox, tossing 7.1 innings and allowing just 1 run on 5 hits and no walks, with 6 strikeouts. In his next start on Aug. 14, Singer held the Dodgers scoreless on just 1 hit through 6.0 innings to mark the fifth time in a 6-start span that he allowed 1 earned run or fewer. According to Bally Sports’ Dave Holtzman, Brady joined Michael Kopech (earlier this year) as the only starters in Major League history to allow 1 hit or fewer over 6.0 scoreless innings vs. the Dodgers and Yankees in the same season. He earned his third and final win of the month on Aug. 24 vs. Arizona after tossing 7.0 innings of 1-run ball, which marked his ninth straight start of at least 6.0 innings and was the longest run by a Royal within a season since Danny Duffy’s 11-start stretch in 2016. This marks Singer’s fourth career monthly honor and third this season, following his May performance in which he ranked 5th in the American League (min. 3 starts) with a 1.37 ERA (3 ER in 19.2 IP) and his July campaign in which he became the fourth pitcher in Royals history to record at least 40 strikeouts and no losses in any calendar month. Singer is the first to win Royals Pitcher of the Month three times in the same season since Brad Keller in 2018.