KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Photo Courtesy of the Gage County Sheriff's Office
Local NewsKNDY News

Marysville Resident Killed In Double Fatality Crash In Gage County Friday Evening

By: Derek Nester

Date:

A fatality accident was reported Friday evening in Gage County.

According to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 77 near Sycamore Road at approximately 6:43 p.m.

The investigation shows that a 2017 silver Mitsubishi Lancer driven by 31-year-old Cristgen Crouch of Marysville was northbound on Highway 77, crossed the center line, and hit a 2009 silver Honda van that was traveling south on Highway 77. The van was driven by 72-year-old James Gallahue of Fort Collins, Colorado. Both drivers were pronounced dead on scene.

Law enforcement believe that speed and use of a cellular phone contributed to the accident. Seatbelts were in use in both vehicles with air bags deployed. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Beatrice and Wymore Fire & Rescue responded, along with help from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Google Maps
Derek Nester
