St. Gregory The Great Catholic School Wins CEF School of Excellence Award

By: Derek Nester

Date:

KANSAS CITY, KS, Friday, August 19, 2022 – Catholic Education Foundation (CEF) is thrilled to announce the winner of the 2022 Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann School of Excellence Award is St. Gregory the Great Catholic School in Marysville, Kansas.

“All of our Catholic schools are doing amazing work,” says Vince Anch, CEF Executive Director, “but St. Gregory really rose to the top this year. They’ve shown a strong increase in enrollment and their commitment to faith, community and academics is tremendous.”

Now in its 18th year, the Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann School of Excellence award is awarded annually by CEF to a K-8 Catholic school in northeast Kansas receiving support from the Foundation’s traditional scholarship program. Each school is evaluated based on five main criteria: Joyfully Catholic, Diligently Achieving, Intentionally Self-Giving, Prudently Managed, and Forwardly Thinking.

“Everything we do is a reflection of our faith,” says Karen Farrell, St. Gregory’s principal. “We’re so grateful for the strong support of our school and parish communities here in Marysville and CEF scholarships to help us welcome students who wouldn’t be able to attend our school without tuition assistance.”

St. Paul Catholic School in Olathe, KS was selected as the first finalist, followed closely by the second finalist, Saint Benedict Catholic School in Atchison, KS.

Established in 1997, the Catholic Education Foundation has transformed the lives of children and families by providing access to an exceptional K-12 Catholic education at schools in the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas. For the 2022-’23 school year, CEF is providing $4 million in scholarships to support more than 1,800 students at 27 Catholic schools in northeast Kansas, with the highest percentage of students living at or below the poverty level.

“What the CEF founders envisioned is reaping greater rewards than ever,” says Vince Cascone, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas. “CEF scholarships have fueled enrollment growth at St. Gregory and Catholic schools throughout our Archdiocese.”

In addition to bragging rights and additional funding from CEF, St. Gregory will be recognized at Gaudeamus, CEF’s annual benefit gala, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Overland Park Convention Center. Gaudeamus, which is Latin for “let us rejoice”, is CEF’s annual fundraiser, and proceeds from the celebration support scholarships for students in need.

About the Catholic Education Foundation

For more than 25 years, the Catholic Education Foundation (CEF) has transformed the lives of children and families by providing access to an exceptional K-12 Catholic education at schools in the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas. In total, CEF has provided nearly $25 million in tuition assistance since 1997, with the highest percentage of students living at or below the poverty level. Visit www.cefks.org to learn more about CEF and scholarships for this school year.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
