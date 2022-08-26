Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/22/2022

- Advertisement -

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Commissioner Kickhaefer was not present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute. Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to appoint Keith Bramhall as chairman for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 08/15/22 meeting as presented and the Agenda for today’s meeting. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Jackson County Medical Examiner, Kansas City, MO

For Autopsy

$2,300.00-County General (Coroner) Fund-P.O. #6651

Elizabeth M Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Attorney fees (7-9 to 8-11-22)

$2,300.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6719

Godfrey’s, Junction City, KS

For Vest for law enforcement

$1,297.71-Sheriff’s Reserve Fund-P.O. #6602

Komtek

For Ag Questionnaire mailing

$3,494.93-Appraiser Fund-P.O. #6425

Hamm Glass Co, Inc., Beatrice, NE

For Handicap door opener

$3,895.00-Health Building Fund-P.O. #6685

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to pay the following Home Sewer bill out of the appropriate funds. Motion passed 2-0.

Kansas State Treasurer – Home Sewer General Obligation Bond Pymt $2,886.95

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to pay the following bill out of the ARPA funds. Motion passed 2-0.

Network Computer Solutions – New Firewalls $4,075.16

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

Home City Truck & Tire, Home, KS

For labor, repairs Mack Truck

$4,200.22-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109365

Nemaha-Marshall Electric Coop Assn, Axtell, KS

For lean poles for bridge project

$1,532.11-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109366

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Request for Reimbursement for Federal Fund Exchange in the amount of $100,719.32. Motion passed 2-0.

Undersheriff Mike Vermetten met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following step raises. Motion passed 2-0.

Billy Bogdan (Communications) from $17.68/hr to $17.93/hr effective Sept 1.

Anne Escalante (Deputy) from $20.41/hr to $20.66/hr effective Sept 1

Chad Vacha (Corrections) from $18.68/hr to $18.93/hr effective Sept 1

Chris Flood (Deputy) from $20.41/hr to $20.66/hr effective Sept 1

Kevin Wagner (Corrections) from $18.68/hr to $18.93/hr effective Sept 1

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook met with the Board. The tax sale is scheduled for Thursday, August 25. There are 15 parcels to be sold, 8 surface and 7 mineral interests.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig rejoined the meeting to discuss finding a 2013 Kenworth truck.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve up to $97,000 for the purchase of a 2013 Kenworth truck from Hoyt Sales in Topeka. Motion passed 2-0.

County Clerk Sandy Wilson brought to the Board 5 neighborhood revitalization projects for possible removal from the program. Each neighborhood revitalization project has one year to complete the project and then must turn in final cost. 4 out of the 5 projects have not turned in final costs and 1 of the projects has nothing constructed and is well past the year for completion. Commissioners Bramhall and Blaske would like to discuss this further next week when all 3 commissioners are present.

County Appraiser Francine Crome met with the Board to report that Marshall County is one of 17 counties statewide who are out of residential compliance. The appraiser is required by Kansas Statute to value properties within 10% of comparable sales. By being out of residential compliance, this indicates that the values were not increased to the threshold required by the Statute. Property Valuation Director will schedule a time to discuss and explain this process to the Board of Commissioners.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board. Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 73-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board and County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:41 a.m. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve step raise for Hannah Largen from Clerk I Step II at $18.13/hr to Clk II Step I in the amount of $18.41/hr effective Sept 1. Motion passed 2-0.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 10:51 a.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.