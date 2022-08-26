Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Regional NewsKansas News

Bucks Rewarded to Drivers Who Buckle Up

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Safe Kids Kansas, State Farm and KDOT partner up for safety message

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA – Thousands of vehicles will travel the Kansas roadways during the Labor Day weekend. Many families will head out on one last trip or getaway as the school year begins. Safe Kids Kansas, sponsored in part by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, State Farm and the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), want to encourage families to buckle up and drive safely to protect their most valuable asset, their families.

This year, from August 27 through September 11, a safety belt awareness campaign called “Bucks for Buckles” is being held in 45 cities across Kansas. Local volunteers distribute dollars bills to drivers who have all occupants buckled up securely in their vehicle. Those riding unrestrained will receive educational materials about the effectiveness of seat belts and child safety seats in saving lives and reducing injuries.

“No one can predict when they will be involved in a motor vehicle crash, yet almost all of us will be involved in an automobile crash in our lifetime. In 2020, 426 people lost their lives on Kansas roadways, and 52 percent  were unbuckled,” said Cherie Sage, State Director for Safe Kids Kansas. “The single most effective means of protecting the lives of you and your passengers is wearing seat belts and using appropriate child restraints every time you ride in the vehicle – even short distances.”

According to the 2021 KDOT Seat Belt Survey, 85 percent of Kansans surveyed were wearing their seat belts. This compares to the national average is 90 percent. Kansas ranked 38 in belt use in 2021 among 50 states and the District of Columbia. Seat belts save more than 15,000 lives yearly and are the best defense against drunk, aggressive and distracted drivers.

“Seat belts are the single most effective device you can use to save your life during a vehicle crash,” said Sage. “They also reduce your chances of having a serious injury by as much as 50 percent. It’s such a simple thing, so take your life into your own hands and buckle up.”

For more information about safety belts or child safety seat use, call (785) 296-1223 or visit SafeKidsKansas.orgSafeKids.org and Facebook.com/safekidskansas.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKansas Department of Commerce Announces New Grant Opportunity to Support Economic Development in Smaller Communities
Next articleUSDA Invests Nearly $640,000 in Emergency Preparedness and Clean Energy in Rural Kansas
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Chiefs Defeat Packers, 17-10, in Preseason Finale

Derek Nester -
By Matt McMullen - Chiefs.com The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped...

USDA Invests Nearly $640,000 in Emergency Preparedness and Clean Energy in Rural Kansas

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA, August 24, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture...

Kansas Department of Commerce Announces New Grant Opportunity to Support Economic Development in Smaller Communities

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland announced...

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 8/22/2022

Derek Nester -
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.