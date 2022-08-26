USDA Invests Nearly $640,000 in Emergency Preparedness and Clean Energy in Rural Kansas

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA, August 24, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis today announced the USDA is investing $639,854 in critical infrastructure across rural Kansas.

“Kansans are ready to tackle climate change the way we have always faced major challenges – with our unique brand of hard work and scrappy creativity. And rural Kansas communities are leading the way.” Davis said. “The Biden-Harris Administration is investing in critical infrastructure that will strengthen our energy security, prepare us for climate-related events like wildfires, and save Kansans money.”

The funding, which will help people in 15 Kansas communities, reflects the many ways USDA Rural Development helps rural residents, businesses and communities address economic development, infrastructure and social service needs.

These investments provide a sample of what’s to come with the implementation of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which includes the largest ever federal investment in clean energy for the future.

Background:

These investments are through three programs specifically designed to help people and businesses in rural areas. These programs are Community Facilities Disaster Grants, Rural Energy for America Program Renewable Energy Systems & Energy Efficiency Improvement Guaranteed Loans & Grants, and Rural Energy for America Program Energy Audits and Renewable Energy Development Grants.

The investments help state and local government entities, nonprofit organizations, and federally recognized Tribes construct, renovate or purchase and install equipment for essential community facilities for public use in rural areas. They also help agricultural producers and rural small businesses purchase and install renewable energy systems as well as make energy efficiency improvements. The investments will also help with energy audits, renewable energy technical assistance, and renewable energy site assessments. The Kansas recipients are:

A $2,157 grant will help replace a furnace and air conditioner at Marmaton Market Inc. in Moran . The HVAC replacement project is estimated to save 9,144 kWh of electricity and 6.9 MCF of natural gas. This equates to 20.4 percent of their energy usage.

will help replace a furnace and air conditioner at Marmaton Market Inc. in . The HVAC replacement project is estimated to save 9,144 kWh of electricity and 6.9 MCF of natural gas. This equates to 20.4 percent of their energy usage. A $10,187 grant will help install a 22.27 kWh rooftop solar photovoltaic system. MWI, LLC is an agriculture irrigation supply company in Hiawatha . This project will realize $3,503.27 per year in savings and generate 31,070 kWh, 88.69 percent of annual usage, enough to power more than 2.5 homes. MWI currently has 10 employees.

will help install a 22.27 kWh rooftop solar photovoltaic system. MWI, LLC is an agriculture irrigation supply company in . This project will realize $3,503.27 per year in savings and generate 31,070 kWh, 88.69 percent of annual usage, enough to power more than 2.5 homes. MWI currently has 10 employees. A $6,314 grant will help Butler Ranch Operation, LLC, purchase and install a 9 kW rooftop mounted solar array. Butler Ranch Operation is a property rental business based in Andover . The project is estimated to replace 9,805 kWh per year. Butler Ranch Operation currently has one employee.

will help Butler Ranch Operation, LLC, purchase and install a 9 kW rooftop mounted solar array. Butler Ranch Operation is a property rental business based in . The project is estimated to replace 9,805 kWh per year. Butler Ranch Operation currently has one employee. A $3,871 grant will help purchase and install a 10.1 kW rooftop mounted solar array. Russell Entz, Inc. is an agricultural producer in Whitewater . The project is estimated to generate 8,273 kWh per year. Russell Entz currently has one employee.

will help purchase and install a 10.1 kW rooftop mounted solar array. Russell Entz, Inc. is an agricultural producer in . The project is estimated to generate 8,273 kWh per year. Russell Entz currently has one employee. A $2,689 grant will help purchase and install lighting and windows at Seifert Jewelry in Clyde . The project is estimated to save 10,632 kWh per year. This equates to 16.08 percent of their annual energy usage and is enough energy to power one home. Seifert Jewelry currently has three employees.

will help purchase and install lighting and windows at Seifert Jewelry in . The project is estimated to save 10,632 kWh per year. This equates to 16.08 percent of their annual energy usage and is enough energy to power one home. Seifert Jewelry currently has three employees. A $5,650 grant will help purchase and install a 5 kW rooftop mounted solar array. James Tobald is an agricultural producer in Glasco . The project is estimated to generate 10,112 kWh per year enough to power one home. James Tobald currently has two employees.

will help purchase and install a 5 kW rooftop mounted solar array. James Tobald is an agricultural producer in . The project is estimated to generate 10,112 kWh per year enough to power one home. James Tobald currently has two employees. A $5,957 grant will help purchase and install a 9.2 kW rooftop mounted solar array at Mojo’s Coffee Bar, a coffee shop and bakery in Newton . The project is estimated to generate 12,453 kWh per year, enough energy to power one home.

will help purchase and install a 9.2 kW rooftop mounted solar array at Mojo’s Coffee Bar, a coffee shop and bakery in . The project is estimated to generate 12,453 kWh per year, enough energy to power one home. A $9,299 grant will help Graber Accounting, LLC, purchase and install a 22 kW rooftop mounted solar array. Graber Accounting is a tax preparation service based out of Newton . The project is estimated to replace 29,630 kWh per year, enough energy to power two homes. Graber Accounting currently has six employees.

will help Graber Accounting, LLC, purchase and install a 22 kW rooftop mounted solar array. Graber Accounting is a tax preparation service based out of . The project is estimated to replace 29,630 kWh per year, enough energy to power two homes. Graber Accounting currently has six employees. An $11,092 grant will help purchase and install an 18 kW rooftop mounted solar array at Dan’s RV Park, LLC, in Lindsborg . The project is estimated to replace 25,974 kWh per year, enough energy to power two homes. Dan’s RV Park currently has one employee.

will help purchase and install an 18 kW rooftop mounted solar array at Dan’s RV Park, LLC, in . The project is estimated to replace 25,974 kWh per year, enough energy to power two homes. Dan’s RV Park currently has one employee. A $16,250 grant will help Dave Slyter purchase and install a new wind turbine on an existing tower. Dave Slyter is a real estate manager and cattle operator in Paola . The turbine is expected to produce 38,269 kWh per year. This equates to 126.69 percent of their energy usage and is enough electricity to power three homes. Dave Slyter currently has three employees.

will help Dave Slyter purchase and install a new wind turbine on an existing tower. Dave Slyter is a real estate manager and cattle operator in . The turbine is expected to produce 38,269 kWh per year. This equates to 126.69 percent of their energy usage and is enough electricity to power three homes. Dave Slyter currently has three employees. An $11,610 grant will help purchase and install a 24.6 kW rooftop mounted solar array. CEO Planning, LLC, is a real estate development company in Beloit . The project is estimated to replace 34,190 kWh per year, enough energy to power three homes. CEO Planning currently has four employees.

will help purchase and install a 24.6 kW rooftop mounted solar array. CEO Planning, LLC, is a real estate development company in . The project is estimated to replace 34,190 kWh per year, enough energy to power three homes. CEO Planning currently has four employees. A $9,061 grant will help Ned Bergkamp purchase and install a 16 kW rooftop mounted solar array. Ned Bergkamp is an agricultural producer based out of Cheney . The project is estimated to replace 21.932 kWh per year, enough energy to power two homes. Ned Bergkamp currently has one employee.

will help Ned Bergkamp purchase and install a 16 kW rooftop mounted solar array. Ned Bergkamp is an agricultural producer based out of . The project is estimated to replace 21.932 kWh per year, enough energy to power two homes. Ned Bergkamp currently has one employee. A $6,912 grant will help purchase and install a new HVAC system. 324 Investments, LLC, is a property management company in Alma . The project is estimated to save 7,318 kWh per year. This equates to 29.45 percent of their energy usage. 324 Investments currently has one employee.

will help purchase and install a new HVAC system. 324 Investments, LLC, is a property management company in . The project is estimated to save 7,318 kWh per year. This equates to 29.45 percent of their energy usage. 324 Investments currently has one employee. An $8,605 grant will help Simons Farms, Inc. purchase and install a 15 kW Bergey wind turbine. Simons Farms is an agricultural producer in Wichita County . This project will realize $2,818 per year in savings and will replace 28,155 kWh, which is enough electricity to power two homes.

will help Simons Farms, Inc. purchase and install a 15 kW Bergey wind turbine. Simons Farms is an agricultural producer in . This project will realize $2,818 per year in savings and will replace 28,155 kWh, which is enough electricity to power two homes. A $30,200 grant will help purchase a law enforcement vehicle with all necessary equipment and decals for the City of South Hutchinson ‘s law enforcement department. Once active, the city will have an additional patrol vehicle to enhance protection for the community.

will help purchase a law enforcement vehicle with all necessary equipment and decals for the City of ‘s law enforcement department. Once active, the city will have an additional patrol vehicle to enhance protection for the community. A $500,000 grant will help purchase a ladder truck for the City of Concordia. The current ladder truck is reaching the end of its useful working life. Once this project is completed, the community will be better prepared to tackle an expected increase in fire events.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal and high-poverty areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov. If you’d like to subscribe to USDA Rural Development updates, visit our GovDelivery subscriber page.

USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, ensuring access to healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate, smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.