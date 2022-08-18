Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Regional NewsKansas News

Kansas Opens To Sportsbooks For Wagering Beginning September 1st

By: Derek Nester

Date:

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that sportsbooks at Kansas’ four state-owned casinos can begin accepting wagers in person and on mobile platforms starting September 1, 2022, and will officially open September 8. Sports wagering, like all gaming in Kansas, is owned by the state and operated by the Kansas Lottery. Under temporary rules and regulations, the state’s four casino gaming partners can begin launching sports betting just in time for the first professional football game on September 8.

The four casinos contracted with the state to offer sports wagering through independent platforms are Boot Hill Casino & Resort; Ford County near Dodge City; Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane; Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS; and Kansas Crossing Casino & Hotel in Pittsburg.

Tribal casinos are also working to align on contracts with the State of Kansas for sports wagering. These casinos will be authorized to launch as soon as they are ready.

“Legalizing sports betting is a common-sense solution that keeps Kansans’ money in Kansas and drives business to sporting events, casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “I want to thank all our partners for working with us to get this done in time for football season.”

Operators are being granted a one-year provisional license based on past performance in other states. The platforms that have been granted contracts will be announced soon.

Kansans will be able to use any of state-approved platforms within the geographic boundaries of the state.

“This announcement represents a lot of hard work and collaboration between the Kansas Lottery, the Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, our casino and tribal partners,” Stephen Durrell, Executive Director of the Kansas Lottery, said. “The process to bring this to fruition has moved at an unbelievable pace. We are excited to be bringing sports betting to Kansas players and adding more fun and exciting play options to the Sunflower State.”

In May, Governor Kelly signed Senate Bill 84, bipartisan legislation legalizing sports wagering in Kansas on mobile apps, in casinos, and other specific venues. SB 84 allows venues such as restaurants and nonprofit fraternal or veterans organizations to hold sports wagering. SB 84 preserves tribal sovereignty, allowing the negotiation of a new or existing gaming compact regarding sports wagering.

The Kansas Lottery Commission has released a video to explain this announcement and other recent updates in sports wagering. That video is available for media use here.

Additional information about sports wagering can be found on the KRGC website at krgc.ks.gov.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

