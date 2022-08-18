Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Regional NewsKansas News

Leavenworth woman ordered to repay $3,500 for Medicaid fraud

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA – (August 18, 2022) – A Leavenworth woman has been ordered to pay more than $3,500 in restitution to the Kansas Medicaid program after pleading guilty to one count of Medicaid fraud, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Seunghee Lee, 61, of Leavenworth, was sentenced yesterday in Leavenworth County District Court by Judge Gerald R. Kuckleman on one count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program. Lee was sentenced to pay $3,519.44 in restitution to the Kansas Medicaid program, a $1,000 fine and to serve 12 months of supervised probation. Lee pleaded guilty to the charge on August 11.

An investigation found that Lee falsely billed the Medicaid program while serving as a personal care attendant for her mother-in-law who was a Medicaid beneficiary. Lee was submitting false claims as if she were providing home care for her mother-in-law, after her mother-in-law was hospitalized and had died.

The case was part of “Operation Keeping Them Honest,” a cooperative effort between the attorney general’s office and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/Office of Inspector General to investigate fraudulent billing to Medicaid for personal care services provided in Medicaid beneficiaries’ homes. This sentencing brings to a close the first case in this joint effort to crack down on those who take advantage of these federal- and state-administered healthcare programs.

Other investigations are ongoing. The case are being jointly investigated by federal and state authorities and prosecuted by the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division. Senior Assistant Attorney General Eve Kemple of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the case against Lee.

##

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKCC approves settlement and financing order for Kansas Gas Service to recover winter storm costs using low interest bonds
Next articleKansas Opens To Sportsbooks For Wagering Beginning September 1st
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Norton County Community Foundation Awards $10,000 in June and July Grant Cycles

Derek Nester -
Norton, Kansas, August 2022 – Norton County Community Foundation...

Kansas Opens To Sportsbooks For Wagering Beginning September 1st

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that sportsbooks at Kansas’...

KCC approves settlement and financing order for Kansas Gas Service to recover winter storm costs using low interest bonds

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) has approved a...

8-18-22 ROYALS SWEPT-KELLER TO PEN-CHIEFS TRAINING CAMP-LEBRON GETS PAID-NEW BIG TEN TV DEAL

Sports Ticket -
https://audioboom.com/posts/8141703-8-18-22-royals-swept-keller-to-pen-chiefs-training-camp-lebron-gets-paid-new-big-ten-tv-deal

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.