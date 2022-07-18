Statewide Virtual Job Fair to be Held This Wednesday, Thursday

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the Statewide Virtual Job fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS, will take place from 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 21.

“In June, Kansas reported the lowest unemployment rate in recorded history at 2.3%, while the rest of the nation holds steady – a testament to the KANSASWORKS team’s efforts,” said Governor Kelly. “The team has been dedicated and passionate about making sure there are as many avenues as possible to connect every Kansan who wants a job to employment.”

Kansas has been conducting virtual job fairs since the beginning of 2020 with hundreds of employers and job seekers participating. Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.

“We are truly a one-stop shop for workforce development – and job placement – in Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Our administration is committed to ensuring our workforce is always ready to meet industry needs. We do this by building strong partnerships and relationships with employers and job seekers alike.”

One of those partnerships is with Stanion Wholesale Electric Co. – an independent wholesale electric distributor founded in Pratt in 1961 that serves Kansas and many surrounding states. As they continue to expand their business and seek out talented employees, Stanion has participated in the KANSASWORKS virtual career fair multiple times.

“The online booth is easy to set up and manage, and we’ve had success chatting with potential employees,” said John Keller, Stanion Vice President of Marketing. “It’s easy to keep track of who has stopped by your booth and to download contact information and resumes. We have made one hire through KANSASWORKS and will continue to recruit through future fairs.”

Registration is required for participation in the virtual job fair, regardless of previous participation. The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a Job Seeker Training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.

Candidates can participate via any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodations by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

To register for the Virtual Job Fair, visit https://bit.ly/3HqV01D