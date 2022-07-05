OKC Thunder Signs First-Round Draft Picks Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 5, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forwards Chet Holmgren and Ousmane Dieng and guard Jalen Williams, it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released.

Drafted second overall, Holmgren played one season with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, appearing in 32 games (31 starts), averaging 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.66 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game. He was awarded the 2021-22 WCC Defensive Player of the Year, WCC Newcomer of the Year and named to the 2021-22 All-America Second Team by AP and Sporting News.

Dieng was selected 11th overall in this year’s draft and acquired in a draft night trade with the New York Knicks. He spent the 2021-22 season with the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL, appearing in 23 games (11 starts), averaging 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.8 minutes per game.

Williams was selected 12th overall and spent three seasons at Santa Clara University. In his junior season, he appeared in 33 games (all starts) and averaged 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 34.8 minutes per game. He finished the season ranked second in the WCC in scoring and sixth in assists en route to being named to the 2021-22 All-WCC First Team.