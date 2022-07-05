Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Professional Sports

OKC Thunder Signs First-Round Draft Picks Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams

By: Derek Nester

Date:

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 5, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forwards Chet Holmgren and Ousmane Dieng and guard Jalen Williams, it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released.

Drafted second overall, Holmgren played one season with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, appearing in 32 games (31 starts), averaging 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.66 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game. He was awarded the 2021-22 WCC Defensive Player of the Year, WCC Newcomer of the Year and named to the 2021-22 All-America Second Team by AP and Sporting News.

Dieng was selected 11th overall in this year’s draft and acquired in a draft night trade with the New York Knicks. He spent the 2021-22 season with the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL, appearing in 23 games (11 starts), averaging 8.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.8 minutes per game.

Williams was selected 12th overall and spent three seasons at Santa Clara University. In his junior season, he appeared in 33 games (all starts) and averaged 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 34.8 minutes per game. He finished the season ranked second in the WCC in scoring and sixth in assists en route to being named to the 2021-22 All-WCC First Team.

Previous articleOppressive Heat Through Thursday; Heat Advisory In Effect
Next articleK-State’s new president talks about challenges and priorities for the university post-pandemic
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Day 15, Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

Derek Nester -
By Julia Debes - Kansas Wheat This is day 15...

K-State’s new president talks about challenges and priorities for the university post-pandemic

Derek Nester -
By Suzanne Perez - Kansas News Service Richard Linton became...

Oppressive Heat Through Thursday; Heat Advisory In Effect

Derek Nester -
Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect...

OKC Thunder Announce 2022 NBA Summer League Roster

Derek Nester -
OKLAHOMA CITY, July 4, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.