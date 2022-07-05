Search

Oppressive Heat Through Thursday; Heat Advisory In Effect

By: Derek Nester

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect for much of this week. High heat and humidity will combine to produce heat index values between 103 and 110 degrees each afternoon. Overnight low temperatures will also remain very warm, providing little relief. Temperatures should cool slightly by Friday as a front moves into the area.

Hot and humid conditions will dominate our weather for much of the week. There will be a few chances for thunderstorms over the next few days before slightly cooler air arrives later this week. For safety purposes, take precautions while outdoors this week to avoid heat related illnesses.

With heat index values expected to range from 103 to 110 degrees this week, keep these tips in mind to help keep yourself and others safe from the heat.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

