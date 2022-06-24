Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/20/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 06/13/22 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall reported that the complaint regarding the train crossings in Frankfort will be submitted to the federal authorities. Anyone waiting excessively if all the crossings are blocked should contact the phone number located on the Blue sign that is posted on the crossing signals.

Commissioner Kickhaefer reported that she had contacted Don Bruna for help with tree removal from the tornado and stated that Don & Phil Bruna are continuing to help out.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Quadient Finance

For postage

$3,500.00-County General Fund-P.O. #6711

Reeder & Boeh, Chartered, Troy, KS

For Contract Attorney fee for Kelly J Fuemmeler (May 2022)

$3,000.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6693

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Resolution #20-22-6-20-1 to Change Fees at the Transfer Station effective August 1, 2022 to $55.00/ton for household and furniture materials, $35.00/ton for Construction/Demolition and Metal materials, $65.00/ton for uncovered and out of county materials with a minimum fee of $10.00. Unanimous.

Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg is back operating the crane with the recent retirement of Tony Mann. Ryan Latta will begin training on crane operation. Currently the bridge crew is working North of Axtell, will move to Lincoln Twp bridge on 27th Rd, Ketter’s will begin putting in the shoe fly in this area soon and then to Balderson Twp between sections 8 & 9.

Road crew with the assistance of Anthony Bramhall will be putting in 3 tubes on the landfill blacktop road.

The bridge on 8th Rd North of Marysville was discussed. Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg has assessed this bridge and it is on the list of repair/replacement but no estimate as to when this will be done.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board, Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:40 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve step raises at the recommendation of Public Works Administrator Mike Craig for the following employees effectively July 1, 2022. Unanimous.

Ron Schroller from Sr. Op II at 20.71/hr to Bridge Supervisor at $21.71/hr

Ryan Latta from Op 1 at $18.71/hr to Op II at $19.21/hr

County Counselor Aaron Westbrook met with the Board. No business to discuss.

Wayne Kruse with Marshall County Arts Cooperative met with the Board to thank them for sponsoring the Choose the Arts Camps this summer. The response was overwhelming and by including the anti-bullying and drug programs felt that the campers received a well rounded experience. Mr. Kruse did not have exact numbers but felt that they averaged 125 campers at each location.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. She presented a bid from Argo Construction in the amount of $1,672.50 for replacement of a cracked window on the East side of the building.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the bid from Argo Construction in the amount of $1,672.50 for replacement of a cracked window on the East side of the Helvering Center with window to be purchased from Crome Lumber. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director has asked the Board for the following step raises and raises effective July 1, 2022.

Jodi Martin from Clerk 1 Step 1 bus driver at $17.58/hr to Clerk I Step II bus driver at $17.82/hr

Heather Ellis from Nutrition part time at $16.71/hr to Nutrition Step III at $17.10/hr

Gina Stroemer Sr. Nutrition Site Manager from $17.58/hr to $17.90, this is not a step raise but rather an an increased adjustment to the pay.

Julie Caffrey, Nan Roeder and Dee Layman Nutrition Site Manager Step V from $17.21/hr to $17.45/hr, not a step raise but an increased adjustment to the pay.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane from $46,400 to $48,500. The County pays 20% of this salary and the State pays the remaining 80%. The County portion will increase from $9,282/yr to $9,700/yr.

The Board discussed the pros and cons of adjusting pay lines. The Board understands the need to increase pay lines throughout the County to remain competitive in the job market.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following pay increases. Unanimous. The Board will be re-assessing the pay scale and likely be making adjustments to go into effect on January 1 with the new budget year.

Justin Kroeger with Marshall County Rural Water District met with the Board to discuss the documentation presented for consideration of assistance from the ARPA funds. They will be purchasing 3 generators and repairing pump station. The total amount of the improvements is $79,371. The Board is not ready to make a final decision on ARPA funds at this time. Rural Water will move forward with these purchases and the Board will determine at a later time how much of the ARPA money can be allotted to Marshall County Rural Water District.

County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla met with the Board. The Health Dept. will be reopening to the public on Wednesday. Landoll Corp made a sign to hang at the new building. After talking with insurance, they will put the tint on the windows of the temporary building. Ackerman Lock & Key will be installing the handicap button for the door. Insurance has recommended that a safety fence be put up around the building at 600 Broadway to keep people off the sidewalk and away from the building. With the movement towards EHR (Electronic Health Records) there will be a need for a bigger server. Adjusters have inspected the 600 Broadway location and said a preliminary report will take approximately 10 days.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board and County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 11:30 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session. Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluations with the Board, County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present to return to the board meeting room at 11:55 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve an extension to the end of the year for Jake Farrell’s Neighborhood Revitalization application. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall stated that he would like to discuss $2.00/hr premium pay to be paid out of the ARPA fund. The Board is discussing approving the premium pay to help employees at this time as the cost of goods and services continues to increase. The Board discussed doing an across the board pay scale increase which would need to be absorbed from this current budget and then further adjusting pay scale through the 2023 budgeting process. Commissioner Blaske agrees that the ARPA money is available for this type of incentive. Commissioner Kickhaefer voiced there is a need to address the inequities of the pay scale and would rather make those adjustments through employee pay rather than take dollars from the ARPA fund and budget going forward with these increases in salaries.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve a $2.00/hr premium pay to encompass hours worked from April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021 for any current employees who were employed during that period of time. Motion passed 2-1 with Commissioner Kickhaefer voting no. Commissioner Kickhaefer commented that her No vote did not mean she didn’t think employees deserved more pay, but that adjustment should be made to the pay scale to make it more fair. Kickhaefer wanted to wait a week on the premium pay vote until the ARPA fund expenditures list was more complete.

The Board discussed that the Internal Revenue Service has increased mileage rate reimbursement from 58.5 cents per mile to 62.5 cents per mile effective July 1, 2022. The Board will follow this schedule.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 12:25 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.