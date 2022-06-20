Search

Kansas Hits Lowest Unemployment Rate Recorded

By: Derek Nester

Date:

Continues Decline to 2.3% as Nation’s Unemployment Rate Holds Flat

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today celebrated that Kansas hit the lowest unemployment rate in the state’s recorded history, at 2.3%. Unemployment continues to decline in the state, even as the unemployment rate nationally holds flat. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Kansas has the sixth lowest unemployment rate in the country relative to other states.

“My Administration has worked to ensure that every Kansan who wants a job, can have a job,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “I’m proud that we have achieved the lowest unemployment rate in our state’s history at 2.3%, over a full percentage point below the nation’s unemployment rate. We will continue breaking economic records by prioritizing job creation, business investment, and workforce development.”

Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.3% in May, a decrease from 2.4% in April and a decrease from 3.4% this time last year. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in the United States as a whole has remained at 3.6% for three consecutive months, a rate significantly higher than Kansas estimates.

Kansas began keeping records of monthly unemployment rates in January 1976.

Since the start of the Kelly Administration, Kansas has secured 654 economic development projects worth $8,943,214,898.00 in capital investment and has retained and created 43,111 jobs.

