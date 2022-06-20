Search

Governor Laura Kelly Ceremonially Signs Bill to Legalize Sports Betting in Kansas

By: Derek Nester

Date:

TOPEKA – Today, alongside bipartisan legislators and casino industry representatives, Governor Laura Kelly ceremonially signed Senate Bill 84 to legalize the act of sports wagering in Kansas. The bill also allows state casinos to use digital platforms and create sportsbooks. The ceremony took place at the Statehouse.

“Soon, sporting events, casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues will have another way to attract Kansans to their establishments,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Legalizing sports betting is a common-sense solution that will keep Kansans’ money in Kansas. It’s one more way my Administration is working to make Kansas the most pro-business, pro-growth state in the country.”

SB 84 allows venues such as restaurants and nonprofit fraternal or veterans organizations to hold sports wagering. The bill also preserves tribal sovereignty, allowing the negotiation of a new or existing gaming compact regarding sports wagering.

View the full bill here.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

