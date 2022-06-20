Governor Laura Kelly Ceremonially Signs Bill to Legalize Sports Betting in Kansas

TOPEKA – Today, alongside bipartisan legislators and casino industry representatives, Governor Laura Kelly ceremonially signed Senate Bill 84 to legalize the act of sports wagering in Kansas. The bill also allows state casinos to use digital platforms and create sportsbooks. The ceremony took place at the Statehouse.
“Soon, sporting events, casinos, restaurants, and other entertainment venues will have another way to attract Kansans to their establishments,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Legalizing sports betting is a common-sense solution that will keep Kansans’ money in Kansas. It’s one more way my Administration is working to make Kansas the most pro-business, pro-growth state in the country.”
SB 84 allows venues such as restaurants and nonprofit fraternal or veterans organizations to hold sports wagering. The bill also preserves tribal sovereignty, allowing the negotiation of a new or existing gaming compact regarding sports wagering.
View the full bill here.