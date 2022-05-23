Kansas City Chiefs Announce Preseason Game Dates & Times

The Kansas City Chiefs today announced the dates and times for the team’s preseason schedule, which places games across 3 weeks in August.

The opening game of the preseason schedule will take place on Saturday, August 13 as the Chiefs travel to Chicago to face the Bears in the only road contest of the preseason. The game is scheduled to kick at 12 noon.

The second week of the preseason will have the Chiefs hosting the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, August 20. Kickoff with the Commanders is 3:00 p.m.

The final week of the preseason will see the Chiefs hosting the Green Bay Packers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead in primetime at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25.

Kansas City Chiefs preseason games can be heard on Z-96.3 The Lake in north central Kansas, as Classic Hits KQNK will be airing Kansas City Royals baseball. Chiefs football is only available on our over-the-air signals, as internet streaming is prohibited by the NFL.

The 2022 regular season begins on Sunday, September 11 with a 3:25 p.m. kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals from State Farm Stadium in Phoenix.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE