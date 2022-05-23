Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
State SportsProfessional Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Preseason Game Dates & Times

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The Kansas City Chiefs today announced the dates and times for the team’s preseason schedule, which places games across 3 weeks in August.

The opening game of the preseason schedule will take place on Saturday, August 13 as the Chiefs travel to Chicago to face the Bears in the only road contest of the preseason. The game is scheduled to kick at 12 noon.

The second week of the preseason will have the Chiefs hosting the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, August 20. Kickoff with the Commanders is 3:00 p.m.

The final week of the preseason will see the Chiefs hosting the Green Bay Packers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead in primetime at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 25.

Kansas City Chiefs preseason games can be heard on Z-96.3 The Lake in north central Kansas, as Classic Hits KQNK will be airing Kansas City Royals baseball. Chiefs football is only available on our over-the-air signals, as internet streaming is prohibited by the NFL.

The 2022 regular season begins on Sunday, September 11 with a 3:25 p.m. kickoff against the Arizona Cardinals from State Farm Stadium in Phoenix.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Views Navigation

Event Views Navigation

Today

NFL: Chiefs at Bears [PRE-SEASON][NO STREAM]

Soldier Field 1410 Museum Campus Dr, Chicago, IL

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Kansas […]

NFL: Commanders at Chiefs [PRE-SEASON][NO STREAM]

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 1 Arrowhead Drive, Kansas City, MO

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Kansas […]

NFL: Packers at Chiefs [PRE-SEASON][NO STREAM]

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 1 Arrowhead Drive, Kansas City, MO

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas. Kansas […]

NFL: Chiefs at Cardinals [NO STREAM]

State Farm Stadium 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, AZ

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Chargers at Chiefs [TNF] [NO STREAM]

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 1 Arrowhead Drive, Kansas City, MO

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Chiefs at Colts [NO STREAM]

Lucas Oil Stadium 500 S. Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Chiefs at Buccaneers [SNF] [NO STREAM]

Raymond James Stadium 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Raiders at Chiefs [MNF] [NO STREAM]

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 1 Arrowhead Drive, Kansas City, MO

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Bills at Chiefs [NO STREAM]

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 1 Arrowhead Drive, Kansas City, MO

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Chiefs at 49ers [NO STREAM]

Levi's Stadium 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way, Santa Clara, CA

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Titans at Chiefs [SNF] [NO STREAM]

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 1 Arrowhead Drive, Kansas City, MO

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Jaguars at Chiefs [NO STREAM]

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 1 Arrowhead Drive, Kansas City, MO

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Chiefs at Chargers [NO STREAM]

SoFi Stadium 1000 S. Prairie Ave, Inglewood, CA

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Rams at Chiefs [NO STREAM]

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 1 Arrowhead Drive, Kansas City, MO

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Chiefs at Bengals [NO STREAM]

Paul Brown Stadium 1 Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Chiefs at Broncos [SNF] [NO STREAM]

Empower Field at Mile High 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Chiefs at Texans [NO STREAM]

NRG Stadium NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Seahawks at Chiefs [NO STREAM]

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 1 Arrowhead Drive, Kansas City, MO

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Broncos at Chiefs [NO STREAM]

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 1 Arrowhead Drive, Kansas City, MO

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

NFL: Chiefs at Raiders [NO STREAM]

Allegiant Stadium 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas, NV

Catch every play from every game with Mitch Holthus on the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network. Chiefs Football can be heard on Classic Hits 106.7 FM & 1530 AM/102.5 FM […]

Previous articleSporting KC announces new time for August 21 home match against Portland Timbers
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Sporting KC announces new time for August 21 home match against Portland Timbers

Derek Nester -
Sporting Kansas City announced today a new time for...

Flood Watch Issued For Portion Of The KNDY Listening Area

Derek Nester -
The National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for...

Kansas legislative session closes with pair of overrides, calls for better drug policy

Derek Nester -
by Noah Taborda, Kansas Reflector May 23, 2022 TOPEKA —...

$10.2 million aquatic ecosystem restoration project planned for Harlan County Lake, Nebraska

Derek Nester -
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On 17 May 2022, the...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.