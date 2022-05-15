Search

KBI Investigating Reported Shooting along Highway 150 in Chase County

By: Derek Nester

CHASE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) responded following a shooting that occurred early Friday morning along Kansas Highway 150 in Chase County.

On Friday, May 13, at around 6:15 a.m., the Chase County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a male subject reporting that a passenger in their vehicle had been shot. Deputies from the Chase County Sheriff’s Office and KHP troopers responded to mile marker 13 on Highway 150. Upon arrival they found a 33-year-old man, from Emporia, suffering from a gunshot wound to his right hip. EMS transported the victim to an Emporia hospital.

KBI agents responded to the scene. After conducting a preliminary investigation it appears that four men were carpooling to work from Emporia, heading west toward McPherson in a grey 2015 Nissan Murano. As the SUV’s driver passed a black 2015 Ford Explorer, that appeared broke down on the side of the road, the occupants in the Murano heard loud bangs. Then the rear right passenger realized that he had been shot.

When law enforcement officers examined the Ford Explorer it was unoccupied, so they began searching the pasture areas around the highway. After searching for a while, they found a 38-year-old male suspect, from Milford, Kansas, lying face down and unconscious in a creek. They administered naloxone which revived him. He was then transported to the hospital in Emporia.

Authorities conducted an extensive search of the scene and located a handgun in the water, not far from where the suspect was discovered.

The man who was shot was treated for his injuries and has been released from the hospital. The suspect remains hospitalized. It is not believed that the two men had any prior contact.

An arrest and charges are expected, but pending at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

