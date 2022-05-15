Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
State NewsKansas News

Kansas Cattle Trader Fined and Banned for Life After Repeated Violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act

By: Derek Nester

Date:

WICHITA, KAN. – The U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas fined a recidivist violator of statutory and regulatory federal livestock laws under the Packers and Stockyards Act.

The District Court also entered a lifetime ban against trader, John Rife, of Oswego, Kansas, for his violations of federal law and for breaching prior injunctive orders previously entered by the federal court.

Rife did not substantively defend allegations filed by the United States of numerous violations of federal law. The violations include:

•    operating on a dealer basis of cattle transactions with a suspended registration;
•    operating without an adequate bond;
•    failing to maintain records and make records available to the federal inspectors; and
•    violating the federal court’s prior 2012 and 2017 orders imposing penalties and injunctive relief against Rife for similar conduct.

During a hearing on the matter, the United States argued that Rife’s operation as a cattle dealer and market agency without registering, bonding, or maintaining records potentially jeopardizes the financial integrity of the cattle markets. The United States also contended Rife’s failure to comply with federal law impairs the government’s ability to investigate and prevent the spread of disease.

The District Court ordered Rife to pay the United States 15% of $1,799,168.50 in new and reinstated penalties, equaling $269,875.27. The remainder is set in abatement in case of future violations. The District Court further entered a lifetime ban against Rife, barring him from engaging in any further business within the USDA’s jurisdiction for which registration and bonding are required.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS), Packers and Stockyards Division investigated the case against Rife.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas, and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Steven Brookreson and Christopher Allman brought the enforcement action on behalf of the United States.

Previous articleChiefs to Play in Five Prime-Time Games in 2022
Next articleKBI Investigating Reported Shooting along Highway 150 in Chase County
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

KBI Investigating Reported Shooting along Highway 150 in Chase County

Derek Nester -
CHASE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI),...

Chiefs to Play in Five Prime-Time Games in 2022

Derek Nester -
By Matt McMullen - Chiefs.com The Kansas City Chiefs will...

Sporting KC Suffers Road Defeat at Portland Timbers

Derek Nester -
Sporting Kansas City suffered a 7-2 road loss at...

Royals vs. Rockies Game Highlights (5/15/22) | MLB Highlights

Sunflower State Radio -

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.