Norton County Hospital recognized in statewide marketing competition

By: Derek Nester

Date:

HAYS, Kan. – Kansas hospitals and health systems were recently recognized for excellence in public relations and marketing efforts by the Kansas Association of Health Care Communicators through its Emerald Awards competition. The 2022 Emerald Awards were presented at the Kansas Association of Health Care Communicators Spring Conference on May 6 in Hays.

Emerald Awards are given to Kansas hospitals and health systems that excel in internal communications, external communications, special events, advertising and other categories. Three marketing professionals from Georgia with extensive experience in health care marketing evaluated this year’s 74 entries for planning and research, implementation, cost effectiveness and results.

Norton County Hospital’s marketing efforts that were led by Katie Allen Wagner, community relations director, received three Emerald Awards and one Certificate of Merit for 2022. Specifics of each award are included below:

  • Special Events category – Emerald Award – “Prescription to Cruise Event”
  • Video category – Emerald Award – “Ask the Doc, COVID-19 Video Series”
  • Media Relations/Crisis Communications category – Emerald Award – “Ask the Doc, COVID-19 Video Series”
  • External Communications, Annual Report category – Certificate of Merit – “Norton Regional Health Foundation 2020 Annual Report”

The Kansas Association of Health Care Communicators is an allied organization of the Kansas Hospital Association, which contributed to this release. KHA is a voluntary nonprofit organization existing to be the leading advocate and resource for members. KHA membership includes 237 member facilities, of which 123 are full-service, community hospitals. Founded in 1910, KHA’s vision is “Optimal Health for Kansas.”

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
