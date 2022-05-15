Search

Chiefs to Play in Five Prime-Time Games in 2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

By Matt McMullen – Chiefs.com

The Kansas City Chiefs will find themselves on the national stage at least five times in 2022.

The Chiefs’ prime-time slate next season includes one appearance on Thursday Night Football, three on Sunday Night Football and one on Monday Night Football. That list could potentially grow, too, when flexible scheduling kicks in later in the year.

Three of those games will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, beginning with a Week 2 bout against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs will then take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football at home in Week 5 before playing the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football.

Kansas City will be on the road for the other two contests, traveling to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football before heading to Denver for a Week 14 matchup against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

Here’s a look at the Chiefs’ full prime-time schedule (home games are listed in bold).

Week 2 | Sept. 15 | vs. Los Angeles Chargers | 7:15 p.m. CT | Prime Video

Week 4 | Oct. 2 | at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 7:20 p.m. CT | NBC

Week 5 | Oct. 10 | vs. Las Vegas Raiders | 7:15 p.m. CT | ESPN

Week 9 | Nov. 6 | vs. Tennessee Titans | 7:20 p.m. CT | NBC

Week 14 | Dec. 11 | at Denver Broncos | 7:20 p.m. CT | NBC

Additionally, the Chiefs are set to play in six late afternoon games that will be nationally televised. Those games are below, with home games once again listed in bold.

Week 1 | Sept. 11 | at Arizona Cardinals | 3:25 p.m. CT | CBS

Week 6 | Oct. 16 | vs. Buffalo Bills | 3:25 p.m. CT | CBS

Week 7 | Oct. 23 | at San Francisco 49ers | 3:25 p.m. CT | FOX

Week 11 | Nov. 20 | at Los Angeles Chargers | 3:25 p.m. CT | CBS

Week 12 | Nov. 27 | vs. Los Angeles Rams | 3:25 p.m. CT | FOX

Week 13 | Dec. 4 | at Cincinnati Bengals | 3:25 p.m. CT | CBS

Single-game tickets will go on sale on Friday morning beginning at 8 a.m. CT for Jackson County taxpayers, 10 a.m. CT for Chiefs Season Ticket Members and 11 a.m. CT for the public. Single-game tickets are subject to availability, dynamic pricing and will be mobile entry only.

For more on the 2022 schedule and how to purchase tickets, click here.

Sporting KC Suffers Road Defeat at Portland Timbers
Kansas Cattle Trader Fined and Banned for Life After Repeated Violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act
