Chiefs to Play in Five Prime-Time Games in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs will find themselves on the national stage at least five times in 2022.
The Chiefs’ prime-time slate next season includes one appearance on Thursday Night Football, three on Sunday Night Football and one on Monday Night Football. That list could potentially grow, too, when flexible scheduling kicks in later in the year.
Three of those games will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, beginning with a Week 2 bout against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs will then take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football at home in Week 5 before playing the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 on Sunday Night Football.
Kansas City will be on the road for the other two contests, traveling to Tampa Bay to play the Buccaneers in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football before heading to Denver for a Week 14 matchup against the Broncos on Sunday Night Football.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs’ full prime-time schedule (home games are listed in bold).
Week 2 | Sept. 15 | vs. Los Angeles Chargers | 7:15 p.m. CT | Prime Video
Week 4 | Oct. 2 | at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | 7:20 p.m. CT | NBC
Week 5 | Oct. 10 | vs. Las Vegas Raiders | 7:15 p.m. CT | ESPN
Week 9 | Nov. 6 | vs. Tennessee Titans | 7:20 p.m. CT | NBC
Week 14 | Dec. 11 | at Denver Broncos | 7:20 p.m. CT | NBC
Additionally, the Chiefs are set to play in six late afternoon games that will be nationally televised. Those games are below, with home games once again listed in bold.
Week 1 | Sept. 11 | at Arizona Cardinals | 3:25 p.m. CT | CBS
Week 6 | Oct. 16 | vs. Buffalo Bills | 3:25 p.m. CT | CBS
Week 7 | Oct. 23 | at San Francisco 49ers | 3:25 p.m. CT | FOX
Week 11 | Nov. 20 | at Los Angeles Chargers | 3:25 p.m. CT | CBS
Week 12 | Nov. 27 | vs. Los Angeles Rams | 3:25 p.m. CT | FOX
Week 13 | Dec. 4 | at Cincinnati Bengals | 3:25 p.m. CT | CBS
Single-game tickets will go on sale on Friday morning beginning at 8 a.m. CT for Jackson County taxpayers, 10 a.m. CT for Chiefs Season Ticket Members and 11 a.m. CT for the public. Single-game tickets are subject to availability, dynamic pricing and will be mobile entry only.
For more on the 2022 schedule and how to purchase tickets, click here.