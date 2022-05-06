Warmer Weather Finally Arrives Following Cool Week Of Precipitation

Aside from a chance for showers and storms along the Nebraska state line Sunday morning, the forecast has several days of dry weather which should allow most places to begin to dry out. Temperatures are expected to turn much warmer, feeling like summer. The humidity is also expected to increase next week. So don’t be surprised if the AC turns on.

Here are the rainfall totals from the last 7 days across eastern Kansas. The highest totals were seen south of I-35 in southeastern Kansas, but much of the area was able to receive good rainfall. A drier pattern sets in next week with limited chances for rainfall and warm temperatures.

The next few weeks will see temperatures above average, especially early next week with temperatures approaching the mid 90s in spots. Get those air conditioners ready!