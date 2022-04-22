Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 4/18/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 04/11/22 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting with the addition of Bill Schwindamann, Jr. and Vernita Peeks at 8:30 a.m. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – applicants at the request of Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. with the Board and Mr. Schwindamann present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 8:37 a.m. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to hire Joy Wilkinson as an office clerk at the recommendation of Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. at the rate of $17.79/hr effective April 19, 2022. Unanimous.

Charlie Schwindamann representing Home Sewer presented a supplemental bid for rock & delivery for 3” to 4” filter rock for sewer lagoons from Schneider Trucking Inc. in the amount of $13,436.50 which is an increase from the previously submitted amount due to a misunderstanding of the entire need. Commissioner Kickhaefer did not participate in the discussion due to the bid coming from her brother’s business.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the new bid for $13,436.50 to replace the previous rock bid. Unanimous.

Vernita Peeks of Marysville met with the Board. Ms. Peeks has concerns with Marshall County entering into an extension district. She feels that districting could detract from the current services offered by our local extension office and could result in patrons having to travel further to take advantage of resources. Ms. Peeks also encouraged the Board to work with the jail architect to site the new building for solar electricity and plan for solar cells in the parking lot and to allow for an area to house the inverter and battery storage as an alternative power source for the new structure.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Wanklyn Oil Co, Frankfort, KS

For New 300 gallon Gaso Skid Tank

$1,090.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109330

The Mack dumptruck repair is complete and will be picked up from Hoyt’s Truck Service in Topeka today. The Kenworth dumptruck is at Reed Salvage in Wamego and should be complete on Wednesday.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to recess the regularly scheduled meeting at 9:01 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer at 9:02 a.m. to open the Public Hearing meeting for the vacation of certain street and alleys in Vliets, KS said street and alleys are as follows: Unanimous.

In Smith’s Addition, (Ewingsport) now Vliets, Kansas

Oak Street between Dewey Street and Main Street

The Alley in Block 2

The Alley in Block 4

Those present for the hearing are Brian Winkler with Ag Partners, Ben Wilson of Vliets, KS and Terry Bishop of Vliets, KS. Mr. Wilson addressed the Board stating there are several cons to vacating Oak Street including, limited parking, areas for expanding families and future business development. Mr. Wilson is not opposed to vacating the alleys. Mr. Bishop stated that the street and alleys proposed to be vacated have never been used as such.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Resolution #20-22-04-18-1 A Resolution Vacating a Certain Township Road – to vacate Oak Street between Dewey Street and Main Street and the alleys in Blocks 2 & 4. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the Public Hearing meeting at 9:26 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to reconvene the regularly scheduled Board meeting at 9:27 a.m. Unanimous.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board. He informed the Board that they will be conducting sobriety testing clinic with the Highway Patrol and the officers later this week and will be purchasing alcohol. Sheriff Ackerman also asked the Board to consider increasing the per diem for meals as the cost of food is increasing and the current $15 – half a day; $30 for full day is not sufficient to keep up with the increases. Commissioner Kickhaefer said they would discuss this at the Department Head meeting today.

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session pursuant to KSA 75-4319(b)(2) for attorney client privileged discussions – contract negotiations with the Board and County Counselors present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:45 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to recess the meeting at 9:47 a.m. to reconvene in the basement meeting room for the Department Head meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to reconvene the meeting at 9:56 a.m. Unanimous.

Department Head meeting was attended by the Board, County Clerk Sandy Wilson, County Attorney secretary Jamie Jones, Appraiser Francine Crome, Register of Deeds Martha Roesch, Agency on Aging Grace Grable, Extension Agent Susie Latta, Deputy Treasurer Angie Price, Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann Jr., Public Works Administrator Mike Craig, County Counselor Jason Brinegar and Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla.

County Clerk Sandy Wilson reported that the new carpet in her office was installed a couple of weeks ago. Office is busy taking filings for precinct committee men and women for the Primary election as well as the township clerk position and one other local position of Commissioner District 1.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar said tax sale notices for property owners who were unable to be served are now publishing in the paper. The tax sale is probably 6 weeks to 2 months out. Notices have been placed on all tax sale properties. Andy Lohmann will go to part time in his office as he picks up his duties as assistant county attorney.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said they are staying busy blading, grading and hauling rock.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann, Jr. said is trying to get caught up and will have a new clerk starting tomorrow to replace Leslie Jeter who recently transferred to the Sheriff’s office.

Deputy Treasurer Angie Price said they are busy trying to learn the new tax system with the 2nd half of tax collection upcoming.

Extension Agent Susie Latta said they are busy educating the public on the benefits of an extension district and are in the beginning stages of discussing an extension district with 4 counties to the south. She remains busy educating patrons on Medicare and medicare supplements and recently prepared 206 tax returns for patrons.

Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla said they are looking forward to the new nurse Erin Pralle starting on the 29th of this month. Cheryl & Tami recently attended the recertification for car seat installation and they have started the school shot clinics back up again.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman said he had one employee complete the academy who is currently a jailer but will be filling in when he loses 2 officers to national guard deployment for a year. Leslie Jeter is training in her new position.

Agency on Aging Grace Grable reported that the State recently extended the mask mandate through May 3. April is free ride month. Jodi Martin is the new driver and she has been catching on quickly and doing well. The KDOT audit will be performed in house April 29th and she said they are ready. Commodities and Bread Basket will continue monthly throughout the remainder of the year, except for the month of August. Meals on Wheels has recently expanded to Oketo and they currently have 5 meals being delivered at this time.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch said they are busy receiving and filing documents. They do not have as many researchers in the office as previous. The new scanner is up and running and scanning of the documents has begun. Mrs. Roesch asked the Board if they would like to try again to schedule the Northeast Kansas County Officials meeting which was supposed to happen for the past two years. The Board would like to host the meeting and feel that Fall would probably be the best time. The planning committee consists of Martha, Francine Crome, Jami Ellenbecker and Ashley Lyhane.

Appraiser Francine Crome reported they are busy finishing up personal property values to send out valuation notices by May 1. Annual maintenance will begin soon.

County Attorney Secretary Jamie Jones said they are transitioning from Meghan to Brad.

Commissioner Kickhaefer stated the Board is staying busy dealing with issues as they arise. The Department Heads were asked for input on per diem. It is the consensus that the per diem does need to increase.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to recess the meeting at 10:21 a.m. to reconvene back on the Board meeting room. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to reconvene the meeting at 10:31 a.m. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Quadient Financial

For Postage

$3,500.00-County General (Courthouse) Fund-P.O. #6615

Bruce’s Body Shop, Marysville, KS

For parts/labor, refinish of Explorer

$11,923.19-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6586

Superior Emergency Response, Andover, KS

For parts and repair Explorer

$1,300.00-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6585

TreanorHL

For Architecture Services

$29,379.60-County General (Courthouse) Fund-P.O. #6614

The Board discussed increasing the per diem to $25 for half day, $50 for full day. The new per diem form will be presented to the Board at the next meeting and action will be taken to implement the new per diem.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issued manual warrants. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 10:42 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 to begin at 8:30 a.m.