Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 4/4/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the 03/28/22 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Charlie Schwindamann with Home Sewer met with the Board to present a proprosal for funds being requested through ARPA.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve $27,750 to Home Sewer for repairs to be paid from the ARPA funds. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve $4,342.00 for ARPA reimbursement of employer payroll costs to Marshall County for the salary paid to Leslie Jeter. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Marshall County Arts Cooperative, Marysville, KS

For Choose Arts Camp donation

$25,000.00-Special Alcohol Fund-P.O. #6668

Steven A Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For Contract Attorney fees

$3,250.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6638

Hoyt’s Truck Center, Topeka, KS

For Bus #26 repairs

$1,034.30-Agency KDOT-P.O. #6519

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Newman Signs, Inc., Jamestown, ND

For 100 sign post anchors

$2,306.09-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109322

Pomp’s Tire Service, Milwaukee, WI

For 8 firestone 11R22.5 FD663 truck tires

$2,626.48-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109326

Midwest Products, LLC, Hanover, KS

For 10 cubic yards concrete bridge C#12.0-5.5

$1,802.25-Sp. Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109325

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented to the Board the Notice to Vacate Alley in Block 2, Alley in Block 4 and Oak St. between Main and Dewey Streets in the town of Vliets in Noble Township for approval.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Public Notice to vacate alley in block 2, alley in block 4 and Oak St between Main and Dewey streets in the town of Vliets, Noble Township. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the request for reimbursement from KDOT in the amount of $307,668.13 for the bridge project on West River Road. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that Gage Co, Nebraska has indicated that they are not in favor of a bridge replacement on stateline road in Oketo Township but would be willing to consider a low water crossing on the north side of the bridge for access. No action was taken at this time.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig contacted Washington County regarding borrowing or renting the road widening equipment to place rock on the county black top roads to make the edges even with the road. Washington County was not sure they wanted to loan out the equipment due to the fact that it can be somewhat difficult to maneuver. Mr. Craig presented a bid for a new one in the amount of $55,000 from Van Kepple Tractor Sales out of Topeka, KS. The Board discussed the use of the machine and felt that purchasing outright for future use would be most cost effective.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the purchase of a Road Widening machine from Van Kepple Tractor Sales, Topeka, KS in the amount of $55,000. Unanimous.

Regarding the recent inquiry into painting lines on the Oketo blacktop, Mr. Craig contacted KDOT and found that outside white lines could be painted and would not have to paint the center lines. A bid will be received for these lines to be done in conjunction with the overlaying in the near future. The Board will discuss at a later date.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig was in contact with Jeff Schell regarding the low water crossing in Oketo Township. Mr. Schell & Mr. Craig will meet at a later time to inspect the location and work up a bid.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. She provided the Board with the most recent meal and transportation numbers. Meals on Wheels has recently started delivering meals to Oketo with 5 meals being delivered at this time.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session per KSA 75-4319(b)(1) to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – employee evaluation with the Board, County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook and Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane present to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:35 a.m. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve a step raise for bus driver Timothy Scheele from Clk I Step I at 17.58/hr to Clk I Step II at $17.82/hr effective April 1, 2022. Unanimous.

County Counselors Jason Brinegar & Aaron Westbrook met with the Board. The signed Construction Manager at Risk contract for the new jail project with AHRS has been received back and has been placed on file with County Clerk Sandra Wilson. The tax sale will likely be scheduled towards the end of May. Mr. Brinegar reported he is working with Leslie Jeter on a Memorandum of Understanding with sub agencies for the distribution of ARPA funds.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Blaske to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla called into the meeting.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the recommendation from County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla to hire Erin Pralle as an RN for the Health Department to begin work on April 29, 2022 at the starting rate of $24.74/hour for a 3 month probation. Unanimous.

County Health Nurse Cheryl Skalla asked the Board’s permission to close the office on Thursday, April 7, 2022 so the staff may attend the funeral of Bobbi Price. The Board did not have any objections to close the office for the funeral.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson informed the Board that her office will be closed Thursday morning also to allow for all employees to attend the funeral.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bills to be paid out of the appropriate account. Unanimous.

Evergy – 2 lift stations $146.22

Linda Weber – wages $161.61

Charlie Schwindamann – contract fees & reimbursements $472.70

Commissioner Bramhall left the meeting at 10:30 a.m. to meet with the insurance adjuster at the Health Department to assess the roof damage from the recent wind storm.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to adjourn the meeting at 10:39 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.