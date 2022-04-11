56.9 F
Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Possible Tuesday

By Derek Nester

Severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening across the entire outlook area. While the coverage of storms is somewhat uncertain, any storm that develops will quickly become severe as they move east northeast around 50 mph. These storms will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a few tornadoes.

Some numerical guidance shows a line of severe thunderstorms developing across northeast and east central KS during the mid and late evening hours. Please stay weather-aware, check our website for forecast updates, and have multiple ways to receive warnings throughout the evening.

