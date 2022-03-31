53.6 F
Manhattan man, company banned from doing business in Kansas, ordered to pay penalties and restitution

By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – (March 31, 2022) – A Manhattan man who operated a concrete company has been banned from doing business in Kansas for violating a 2021 consent judgment that alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Douglas L. Bell III, of Manhattan, doing business as Custom Concrete Contractors, LLC, was permanently banned from doing business in Kansas. Shawnee County District Judge Mary E. Christopher yesterday ruled that Bell was in contempt for failing to abide by the provisions of the 2021 judgment, including the payment of $13,606.55 in restitution to two consumers in Shawnee County. Bell was also fined $40,000 in penalties yesterday and ordered to pay the costs of the attorney general’s investigation.

Bell was accused of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act by failing to honor a two-year warranty on the installation of an entrance and driveway for a consumer and failing to perform work on a project after being paid.

More tips on staying safe from consumer fraud are available on the attorney general’s consumer protection website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org. Copies of the 2021 consent judgement and the contempt order are available at www.InYourCornerKansas.org/judgments.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

